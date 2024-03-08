a collage of Akira Toriyama covers
The Creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, Has Died

Akira Toriyama was one of the most influential mangaka: he created Dragon Ball in 1984, which would later become the hit series Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. This action fantasy comedy franchise inspired many other series, like One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach.

On March 7th, the official Dragon Ball Twitter/X account shared that Akira Toriyama had passed away at 68 from acute subdural hematoma. He was still working on several creative projects at the time of his death. He had a small funeral with family.

Akira Toriyama’s 45 year career in manga and video games left a lasting impact: more than 250 million copies of Dragon Ball have sold, making it one of the bestselling manga series of all time. And that’s just one of his creations. As the Bird Studio release says, his work will continue to be loved for a long time to come.

