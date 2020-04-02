Kidlit These Days Turns One
Nicole and Matthew look back on a year of the Kidlit These Days podcast and highlight some of their favorite episodes and interviews.
RELEVANT LINKS:
Kidlit These Days episode archive
The Wall In The Middle of This Podcast (KTD ep. 1)
An Indigenous Peoples’ History (KTD ep. 13)
Climate Change and Changemakers (KTD ep. 16)
Dismantling White Privilege (KTD ep. 21)
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
Picture Books:
Birthday on Mars! by Sara Schonfeld; illustrated by Andrew J. Ross
Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman; illustrated by Caroline Binch
Cannonball by Sacha Cotter ; illustrated by Josh Morgan (publishing June 2, 2020)
Chapter Books:
The Amazing Life of Azaleah Lane (Azaleah Lane series) by Nikki Shannon Smith; illustrated by Mari Lobo
Sadiq and the Desert Star (Sadiq series) by Siman Nuurali; illustrated Anjan Sarkar
Farah Rocks Fifth Grade (Farah Rocks series) by Susan Muaddi Darraj, Ruaida Mannaa
Nina Soni, Sister Fixer (Nina Soni series) by Kashmira Sheth; illustrated by Jenn Kocsmiersky
Betty the Bearded Dragon (My Furry Foster Family series) by Debbi Michiko Florence, Melanie Demmer
Stella Díaz Never Gives Up (Stella Diaz series) by Angela Dominguez
Middle Grade:
Cilla Lee-Jenkins: The Epic Story by Susan Tan,; illustrated by Dana Wulfekotte
Nonfiction:
“The Story of” chapter book biography series from Lee & Low Books, including:
The Story of Olympic Diver Sammy Lee by Paula Yoo; illustrated by Dom Lee
The Story of Civil War Hero Robert Smalls by Janet Halfmann; illustrated by Duane Smith
The Story of Environmentalist Wangari Maathai by Jen Johnson; illustrated by Sonia Sadler
Asian-Americans Who Inspire Us by Analiza Quiroz Wolf
Where to Find Children’s Books During Quarantine
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).