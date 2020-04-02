Kidlit These Days Turns One

Nicole and Matthew look back on a year of the Kidlit These Days podcast and highlight some of their favorite episodes and interviews.

This episode is sponsored by:

Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community

Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit by Lilliam Rivera from Little, Brown Young Readers

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more kidlit news and recommendations, sign up for our The Kids Are All Right newsletter!

RELEVANT LINKS:

Kidlit These Days episode archive

The Wall In The Middle of This Podcast (KTD ep. 1)

An Indigenous Peoples’ History (KTD ep. 13)

Climate Change and Changemakers (KTD ep. 16)

Dismantling White Privilege (KTD ep. 21)

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

Picture Books:

Birthday on Mars! by Sara Schonfeld; illustrated by Andrew J. Ross

Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman; illustrated by Caroline Binch

Cannonball by Sacha Cotter ; illustrated by Josh Morgan (publishing June 2, 2020)

Chapter Books:

The Amazing Life of Azaleah Lane (Azaleah Lane series) by Nikki Shannon Smith; illustrated by Mari Lobo

Sadiq and the Desert Star (Sadiq series) by Siman Nuurali; illustrated Anjan Sarkar

Farah Rocks Fifth Grade (Farah Rocks series) by Susan Muaddi Darraj, Ruaida Mannaa

Nina Soni, Sister Fixer (Nina Soni series) by Kashmira Sheth; illustrated by Jenn Kocsmiersky

Betty the Bearded Dragon (My Furry Foster Family series) by Debbi Michiko Florence, Melanie Demmer

Stella Díaz Never Gives Up (Stella Diaz series) by Angela Dominguez

Middle Grade:

Cilla Lee-Jenkins: The Epic Story by Susan Tan,; illustrated by Dana Wulfekotte

Nonfiction:

“The Story of” chapter book biography series from Lee & Low Books, including:

The Story of Olympic Diver Sammy Lee by Paula Yoo; illustrated by Dom Lee

The Story of Civil War Hero Robert Smalls by Janet Halfmann; illustrated by Duane Smith

The Story of Environmentalist Wangari Maathai by Jen Johnson; illustrated by Sonia Sadler

Asian-Americans Who Inspire Us by Analiza Quiroz Wolf

Where to Find Children’s Books During Quarantine

CLOSING NOTE:

Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).