When reading comics, tablets are a natural fit, since some of them approximate the original print size. If you have a larger tablet like an iPad Pro, then the pages are even larger than the print versions. There is also an option to read one panel at a time, which is beneficial when reading on a smaller device like a phone or when viewing a two-page splash.

Issues can also be downloaded for offline reading, which is handy if you’re going on a flight or somewhere with poor Wi-Fi. The apps also allow you to save titles to your own library for reading later, and it remembers what you’ve been reading recently. This includes if you’re like me and bounce around between multiple series. I can always pick up where I left off.

The computer interface leaves a lot to be desired, however. You can search by series, character, creator, or event the same way. Those Reading Lists are there, too. This interface will not allow you to save things or remember what you were reading last, however. The entire experience can be confusing as well, bouncing you between the login screen and the Marvel Insider page, which is just trying to sell you on brand-new titles that aren’t on Marvel Unlimited.