How Comics Discuss Mental Health

James Lucas Jones and C. Spike Trotman

James Lucas Jones is the Editor-in-Chief of Portland, OR based comic book and graphic novel publisher Oni Press, which was founded in 1997.

The Press is known for independent comics and licensed franchise comics. They publish everything from Scott Pilgrim to the Tea Dragon Society. The press also released Sheets and Pilu of the Woods. Brenna Thummler’s Sheets explores issues of sadness and loneliness, while Mai K. Nguyen’s Pilu of the Woods deals with anger management and grief.

C. Spike Trotman is publisher and cartoonist of Iron Circus, which started in 2007 and is based in Chicago. Iron Circus is known for anthologies covering a variety of topics from death, weed, travel, fairy tales, and erotica like YOU DIED: An Anthology of the Afterlife. The press also publishes fiction and nonfiction narratives like Jon Allen’s Julian in Purgatory.

Importance of Discussing Mental Health in Comics

I asked both why it is so important to talk about mental health in comics. Jones said, “It’s important to talk about mental health in general. It’s that removing that stigma, and keeping it from continuing to be something that is really just looked down upon.” He explained that he himself has had to struggle with mental health issues and he has always tried to be very transparent about those issues, “so that folks know that they’re not alone; no matter how cool somebody’s job is.”

Trotman added, “In my opinion, mental health is part hygiene and self care, like making sure that you’re aware of your mental health. Like being aware of your limits, aware of your vulnerabilities, and aware of when you’ve had enough and you need a break.” We need to be able to look after ourselves because otherwise, we won’t function just like if we don’t take care of other parts of our bodies.