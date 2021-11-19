Riot Headline 2021 National Book Award Winners Announced
Image of gingerbread house bookmarks
Book Fetish

Holiday Bookmarks to Use This Season (and Next!)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you read seasonally? If you, like me, tend to lean heavily into reading during the cooler, darker months, do you also tend to swap around what you’re using to hold your place in your physical books? Perhaps as we enter upon the holiday season, it’s worth considering adding some holiday bookmarks to your reading life to really lean in.

I’ve scoured Etsy for a wide range of holiday bookmarks, but it should come as little surprising the bulk of the bookmarks for end-of-the-year holidays are Christmas in flavor. There are a handful of Hanukkah, as well as some Kwanzaa bookmarks, but those are far fewer in number. To make up for this lack of holiday diversity in bookmarklandia, I’ve incorporated a number of non-denominational winter seasonal bookmarks, ranging from snow flakes to cute animals in winter apparel. Bonus for those holiday bookmarks in particular is that they’ll make excellent options for page-saving even as we enter into the new year (not that you can’t use a Christmas bookmark in, say, February, but as someone who likes longevity in what I buy, I’m thinking about that in particular).

Let’s dive in and find our spirits merry and bright with these great holiday bookmarks. All of these are physical bookmarks unless noted that they’re digital downloads you can print yourself.

Season’s Readings With Holiday Bookmarks

Image of a bookmark with a fox, pine trees, and a cabin. It reads "Let it snow."

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. I would curl into this cozy cabin and read all day, indeed. $5

Image of a bookmark featuring brown bookshelves loaded with books and holiday ephemera.

I would love my bookshelves to look like this nicely decorated holiday bookcase, but alas, they do not. $5

Image of a set of magnetic bookmarks. On the left is a snowflake with a green background and on the right, a decorated gingerbread man.

Snag a set of magnetic bookmarks featuring a snowflake and a gingerbread man. $5

Image of three clear bookmarks on a wood background. The bookmarks have silver and blue snowflake confetti inside them, with long silver tassels.

Pop one of these gorgeous confetti snowflake bookmarks between the pages of your current read. $3

Image of two bookmarks featuring Christmas lights. One is black with colorful lights and one is white with colorful lights. They are sitting on top of an open book.

Dazzle your books with some holiday lights with either a black or white light bookmark (or get both because why not?). $5

Image of a black metal menorah bookmark on the outside of the pages of a closed book.

I love metal bookmarks like this menorah bookmark and this one is especially nice because of how flat it lies on your pages. $20

Image of a hand holding the package for a magnetic bookmark. The bookmark inside the package is a stack of books wrapped in lights and reads "Seasons readings" in a script font.

I really love this fun seasons readings magnetic bookmark, both because of the color palate and because of the books strung in lights. $5

Image of a bookmark on an open book. The bookmark features coffee mugs with snowflakes, as well as gingerbread men and candy canes.

Even as someone who isn’t a huge chocolate fan, I can never resist a good cup of hot cocoa. Neither can this gingerbread person. $5

Magnetic bookmark in red, blue, green, and pink. It redas "happy holidays" with a series of Christmas trees.

The bright colors on this magnetic happy holidays bookmark are just so cheery. $4

Printable set of four bookmarks. The first three include descriptions of the principals of Kwanzaa in yellow text on a red background. The final bookmark features all of the principles in black and yellow text on a red background.

Download a set of four Kwanzaa bookmarks. Each features one of the celebration’s major principles, as well as what they mean and how they’re upheld. $3

Image of the front and back of a bookmark on top of an open book. The back of the bookmark is white with blue snow. The front of the bookmark reads "Baby it's cold outside" in script, with a deer and penguin image.

Cute animals in winter attire will never not capture my attention immediately. I’m here for this adorable cold weather themed bookmark with a lil penguin and deer. $4

Image of three Hanukkah themed bookmarks celebrating the menorah, eight nights, and an array of symbols associated with the celebration.

Choose from among three options with these Hanukkah bookmarks — or frankly, grab ’em all. You can celebrate the eight nights, an array of menorahs, or a little bit of both. $3 each

Image of a bookmark reading "merry bookmas" in front of a light pink Christmas tree.

We should all be celebrating Bookmas, shouldn’t we? $3

Image of a pink bookmark with a white and black cat. Both are wearing santa hats and red scarves.

Have yourself a meowy little Christmas. $5

Image of a bookmark featuring a reindeer wearing overalls and reading a book. There is a white tassel on the bottom.

The most adorable reading reindeer you ever did see. $5

Three magnetic bookmarks in the shape of gingerbread houses in a row at the top of a book page.

All of these magnetic gingerbread house bookmarks are perfect, but perhaps the bookstore one is the MOST perfect. $5 each

Image of a white bookmark on an open book. The bookmark features a pattern of coffee, leaves, scarves, and books in a winter color scheme.

This bookmark is giving me all of the cozy winter vibes. $4

Image of a bookmark being held in front of blue and silver ornaments. The bookmark is magnetic and features a coffee mug on top of three books. The books read "cozy books, hot chocolate, snowy days."

(Clap) And that’s what it’s all about (clap). $4

Image of a customizable bookmark being held in front of wrapping paper. The bookmark features holiday lights, and the words "@ your name." It is being held by a white hand with pink fingernail polish.

Put your own name in holiday lights with this personalized holiday bookmark. $5

Image of three bookmarks on a table. The first bookmark is gold, silver, black, and white stripes. The second is black with gold and silver champaign bottles and glasses. The last bookmark features balloons in the same colorway.

Pop some bubbly and enjoy a collection of options for New Years bookmarks, too. $3 each

‘Tis the season to also enjoy some literary holiday cards, bookish holiday sweaters, and, of course, holiday romance novels (into which you can slot your new holiday bookmarks!).