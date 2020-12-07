20 Of The Best Bookish Holiday Sweaters

Searching for the perfect outfit for your holiday Zoom party this year? A bookish holiday sweater might be just the thing to complete your look. With puns on puns and references to A Christmas Carol and How The Grinch Stole Christmas (among others), these sweaters and sweatshirts are full of bookish holiday charm. Whether you’re trying to win an ugly Christmas sweater contest or just turn out in a festive outfit this winter, you can’t go wrong with any of these 20 bookish holiday sweaters.

Bah Humbug your way through the holidays with this Scrooge sweatshirt from Letty and Izzy Co.

Is there anything truer that this sweatshirt from Bibi Tee Shop? All I want for Christmas is books, too.

You’ve gotta love a classic. And this simple Grinch design from Ellen Art Boutique is as classic as it comes.

Stacks on stacks on book sweatshirts! This bookish Fair Isle print from Parshwa Aswin on Etsy is perfect for all you bookworms.

Real book nerds dash through the books. Grab one from Super Ink Clothing Stop on Etsy.

Get it? LIT? Teds Tshirts might not have intended the literary pun, but it’s there for the taking.

You might have to pair this shirt from Tee Rocking with a cute red cardigan before you go out, but everyone will be so jealous of your RBG tribute they won’t even care if it’s technically a sweater or not.

Get on over here Scrooges, you know this A Christmas Carol sweatshirt from UpLYFT is for you.

Merry Bookmas to all and to all a good night! Snag one of these awesome sweatshirts from Tstars Online.

Another lit pun, but this time with THREE layers of puniness? Sounds like a winner for this sweatshirt from Cheer and Cherry Gifts.

A Merry Bookmas to you and to you and to everyone who shops at Lavendair Crafts.

Every librarian needs this adorable wintery shirt from Keen Bee Studio.

Bring your family as close together as the Fellowship with this incredibly festive LoTR sweater from Box Lunch.

Everyone will know you’re as cuddly as a cactus when you wear this How The Grinch Stole Christmas sweatshirt.

We all know it’s true and with this sweatshirt from Bernardo Art Shop you can show the whole world.

Get this sweatshirt quoting a heartwarming Christmas classic from Happy Head Tees on Etsy.

The perfect sweatshirt for all my fellow introverts out there—we’re booked in ever meaning. Grab one for yourself from Shelf Love Shop.

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch, but this sweater is still pretty hilarious.

Santa’s bringing all the books this year if this sweatshirt from Ever Tshirts is anything to go by.

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, everyone was wearing Nicole Lauren Boutique ‘s beautiful holiday sweatshirt—even the mouse!

And just in case none of those sweatshirts suited your fancy, check out these bookish ugly holiday sweaters, cozy book sweatshirts, and some perfect book sweatshirts as well.