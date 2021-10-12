The Best Literary Holiday Cards to Send This Season

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love the tradition of sending holiday greetings to friends and family, and I have fond memories of my mom taping the Christmas cards we’d receive in December around the door frames in our house. As the years went by, it seems like we’ve gotten fewer and fewer holiday cards, and I for one would love to bring that tradition back because, well, I love snail mail and there are so many cute holiday cards out there just waiting to be discovered…especially when they’re bookish and literary holiday cards!

While many of the offerings in this collection do tend to skew towards Christmas, we’ve rounded up a great bunch of literary cards and postcards that are the perfect greetings for your bookish pals and loved ones this season! Buy them as a single card for that one bookish friend, or buy them in sets so that you can send them to everyone in your address book! Whatever your plans, we recommend ordering ASAP so you’ll have them on hand when the holiday season gets in full swing, and you’ll have plenty of time to send them out! (For the final bookish touch, might I suggest the Snowy Day stamps, with artwork by picture book author/illustrator Ezra Jack Keats?) And here’s hoping that the bookish holiday card trend will continue to grow and we’ll see even more holiday representation in bookish cards in the years to come!

Wishing You a Novel-ous Holiday Season ($6): Because we all know the holidays aren’t complete without great books!

Have Your Shelf a Literary Christmas ($5): This card is serving holiday greetings and shelf goals.

Happy Hanukkah Typewriter ($12): Personalize your Hanukkah greetings with this lovely typewriter card!

Punny Bookish Holiday Cards ($3): Because bookish holiday puns are evergreen. (Sorry, not sorry!)

Eat, Read, and Be Merry ($5): I love this sentiment, and I dig that this card features colors that aren’t too Christmas-y!

It’s a Book Holiday Card ($6): This is a versatile card that says what we all know and are happy about: Your gift is a book.

Hobbit Hole for the Holidays Card ($4): Can you imagine a cozier spot for the holiday season?

Brontë Sisters Holiday Card ($4): Not only is this a lovely card featuring groundbreaking ladies in classic literature, it’s also a stunning work of art your recipient will want to frame and keep!

The Christmas Shelf Card ($4): It’s hard to beat a card that doubles as a holiday greeting and reading list for the season!

Merry Bookmas Card ($5): This card is all of my holiday dreams in one beautiful bookshop!

Wishing You Stacks of Joy Card ($6): All the stacks of books, with none of the Elf on the Shelf nonsense.

Have A Literary Christmas ($5): Can’t ask for much more than this, tbh.

Season’s Readings Card ($6): This card has the right idea! (Bonus, check out this Etsy shop for a ton more great literary holiday cards, many of which we featured last year!)

Another Year in the Books Card ($6): Or you can just skip the holidays altogether and jump straight into the New Year!