A Beginner’s Guide to the Godpunk Genre

This is the book that featured godpunk in its blurb: “This urban fantasy godpunk novel from Nigeria continues a growing tradition in bringing the choicest bits of African fantasy to life.” Immediately intrigued by both the blurb and the stellar world-building of Okungbowa’s other work, Son of the Storm, I dove in. In David Mogo, Godhunter, the titular character works freelance to rid Lagos of meddlesome gods who’ve fallen from the sky. Of course, dealing with deities is always dangerous, and soon David falls into an agenda that’s way over his head. While reading, I realized that if this is what godpunk is—that is, books where mythic gods directly interfere in modern human affairs—then I know a bunch of others that also fit the bill.

I must give credit to author James Lovegrove, a pioneer of the term, who has defined the genre as “books [that give] ancient gods a science fiction/urban fantasy twist”. With that in mind, here’s a list of some truly divine (*wink* *wink*) godpunk fiction.