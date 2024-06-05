Get Ready to Read 10 of the Best Thrilling YA Heist Novels

Either way, June 2024 is going to be THEE month for romance (she says as she knows that each month will continue to be THEE month for romance until she dies). There were so many books listed that I was beside myself with trying to cut the list down to the titles you see here. You’ve already got Not in Love by Ali Hazelwood and Leather & Lark, the sequel to Butcher & Blackbird, on your radar. You might be ready to pick up Vajra Chandrasekera’s Rakesfall, even though it doesn’t promise an HEA. (That cover, tho!) And these 15 books? They’re all promising to be absolute bangers.