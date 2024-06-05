Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
2023 Stoker Award Winners for Best Horror and Dark Fantasy

If you love horror or are eager to dip your toes into it, one place you’ll want to turn to are the Bram Stoker Award winners. This year’s slate of best horror books were just announced at StokerCon and recognize superior publications from the prior year in books.

The Stoker Awards are given out by the Horror Writers Association and honor both works of horror and dark fantasy. They were first awarded in 1987 and winners are selected by active members of the Association.

Here are the 2023 Stoker Award Winners

Find out more about this year’s Stoker Awards at the Horror Writers Association website, which includes all of the finalists in each category.

