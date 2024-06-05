2023 Stoker Award Winners for Best Horror and Dark Fantasy
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If you love horror or are eager to dip your toes into it, one place you’ll want to turn to are the Bram Stoker Award winners. This year’s slate of best horror books were just announced at StokerCon and recognize superior publications from the prior year in books.
The Stoker Awards are given out by the Horror Writers Association and honor both works of horror and dark fantasy. They were first awarded in 1987 and winners are selected by active members of the Association.
Here are the 2023 Stoker Award Winners
- Superior Achievement in a Novel: The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
- Superior Achievement in a First Novel: The Daughters of Block Island by Christa Carmen
- Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel: The Nighthouse Keeper by Lora Senf
- Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel: She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
- Superior Achievement in Long Fiction: Linghun by Ai Jiang
- Superior Achievement in Short Fiction: “Quondam” by Cindy O’Quinn
- Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection: Blood from the Air by Gemma Files
- Superior Achievement in an Anthology: Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams
- Superior Achievement in Long Nonfiction: 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered by Sadie Hartmann
- Superior Achievement in Short Nonfiction: “Becoming Ungovernable: Latah, Amok, and Disorder in Indonesia” by Nadia Bulkin (Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror)
- Superior Achievement in Poetry: On the Subject of Blackberries by Stephanie M. Wytovich
- Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel: Carmilla: The First Vampire by Amy Chu, art by Soo Lee
- Superior Achievement in a Screenplay: Godzilla Minus One
Find out more about this year’s Stoker Awards at the Horror Writers Association website, which includes all of the finalists in each category.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year (So Far)
- Reese’s Book Club Partners with Apple Books for Audiobooks
- The Most Read Books of the 2024 Goodreads Reading Challenge (So Far)
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- The Best Recent LGBTQ+ Books to Read for Pride Month, According to Goodreads
- Reese’s YA Book Club Is Back
- 120 Book Recommendations for Every Summer Reading Mood
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists