15 June Romance Novels to Cure the Summertime Blues

Jessica Pryde is a member of that (some might call) rare breed that grew up in Washington, DC, but is happily enjoying the warmer weather of the desert Southwest. While she is still working on what she wants to be when she grows up, she’s enjoying dabbling in librarianship and writing all the things. She can be found drowning in her ever-growing TBR and exclaiming about romance in the Book Riot podcast ( When in Romance ), as well as on social media. Find her exclamations about books and pho on twitter ( JessIsReading ) and instagram ( jess_is_reading ).

Guess what, everyone? It’s JUUUUUUUUNE! June, while also having the honor of being my birth month, is an amazing month for books! It’s not only the height of release times for traditionally published books, but every indie author and their mother also wants to make sure you’ve got their book in hand for your next trip to the beach or your library’s adult summer reading challenge.

June is also an odd month. For half of the world, it’s the start of the sticky, sweaty period where we alternately want to be outside enjoying the sunshine and indoors enjoying the air conditioning. It’s when school lets out for the year and vacation exploits begin. Whether we are in school, have kids in school, or just want to brain less in the hotter months, we look forward to the summer months, even if just for nostalgia’s sake. And whether we have an actual summer break or not, something about the time period inspires us to do the Fun Things that we might not be as inclined to do in the winter months. (Maybe it’s because all our shows are over until the fall? That’s a possibility I hadn’t thought of.)