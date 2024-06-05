The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media ( Facebook , Goodreads , Instagram , Twitter , website ).

As we dive into Pride month, I’m reading more and more LGBTQIA+ stories. This month every year, I seek out gay standalone novels. I seek transgender nonfiction. I crave lesbian short stories. I chase intersex stories of all kinds. If there are words written about and by my LGBTQIA+ peeps, I’m here for it. And that includes serial stories.

The term “serial” has fallen to the fringes of bookish conversations in recent years. The term brings to mind old-fashioned fiction publications. There was a time when full-blown novels released in serial fashion over months and years were commonplace. War and Peace and A Tale of Two Cities were published like this long ago.

Those days are long gone, though, so how do we define serial stories now? While some magazines still release serial stories, we now look to the web for most of them. Sites like Wattpad and Tapas are homes for serialized stories, for instance. Webcomics are also a great source of LGBTQ+ serial stories, and some of them even make it into print later. Either way, you have to look beyond your bookstores to find great serial stories. So here are eight great LGBTQ+ serial stories you should be reading right now.

Erie Waters by Joanne Kwan Here’s one of those great LGBTQ+ serial stories that has made its way into print now, though the online version is still available. Ian Chen is looking for a nice, relaxing holiday at a family lake house. Instead, something old and supernatural rises up from the lake. Oh, and it’s a paranormal romance.

Blood of the Covenant by Bad_at_Listening This serial story on Wattpad focuses on Ethan, the enthusiastic member of a werewolf pack. Something feels off in Ethan’s long-time relationship with Julia. They talk like they’re soulmates, but Ethan soon discovers that maybe Julia’s older brother is the real love of his life.

Growing Wildflowers by Courtney Wing When Gwen survives a gruesome car accident, she is surprised to come to in a dank basement. What she really isn’t expecting is to wake up as a vampire, but that’s what’s happened. She has to feed to survive, but she hates it. When she lets a meal escape one night, she and all vampire kind are put in mortal danger.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman Now for something entirely different, these YA graphic novels are great LGBTQ+ serial stories that began life serialized on Webtoon. Charlie and Nick are high school students who don’t even know the other exists until they’re forced to sit next to each other. Charlie is falling hard though he doesn’t think he has a shot. Little does he know that Nick is falling even harder.

Our Dreams at Dusk by Yuhki Kamatani This manga series was originally serialized in Hibana magazine and is now in print everywhere. Tasuku Kanami is having a rough time. He’s the new kid in school, and he thinks he’s been outed as gay, although that horrifies him. But when he meets a mysterious woman who leads him to a group of young people going through similar troubles, everything changes.

Serendipity by KingofCornflowers This is a Wattpad story of two teens who really can’t fall in love with each other, which, of course, means they do. Nosa is Catholic, and his mom insists that he can’t have social anxiety and love Jesus at the same time. Irekan has recently moved to the US from Nigeria, his parents hoping the move will literally make him straight. When Nosa and Irekan meet, their love is as inevitable as gravity.

Sesame But Different by Chia and Poppy This adorable webcomic is made by two American-Born Chinese women who chronicle their relationship, culture, and whatever other cute things come to them. Not only is their website filled with their short webcomics that can be read in any order, but their bio is worth a fun read, too.

Trans Girl Next Door by Kylie Summer Wu Last on this lovely list is an autobiographic webcomic that has been running strong since 2013. It was also syndicated in SF Weekly in 2016. Wu began the comic as a project to help her go through her transition. Not only does the comic document her transition, but touches on so many important aspects of transgender life and politics that affect her and so many other people.