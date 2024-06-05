Pride in the Library: Gifts for Readers Celebrating LGBTQ+ People and Books

‘Tis the season of all things Pride, and as always, the library is part and parcel of that celebration in June and through the whole year. As the rights of queer people continue to be attacked across the country, including in the library, it’s especially important that libraries speak up and out against discrimination. Libraries are institutions of democracy and civic engagement, and libraries uphold the rights of all to not only access materials of interest but everyone should also be able to see themselves in those collections.

Libraries exist to meet the needs and interests of all people, from birth to the elderly. Not all books in the library are for everyone, but everyone should be able to find a book that suits them. No one person gets to dictate what can or cannot be in the library nor what any individual can or cannot have access to. Despite the right-wing dog whistles about porn in the library or about library workers grooming young people, the fact of the matter is those individuals are choosing to offload their duties as parents to guide their children in appropriate reading material by demanding the removal of books they don’t like from shelves. For claiming not to coparent with the government, they sure want the government to do the parenting so that they do not need to have tricky conversations with their kids about why they do not want them to read or access certain materials. That is their code of parental rights. What doesn’t fall underneath that is demanding that material be made inaccessible for all people.