Sometimes I need to exit my own head and go to a happy place. Webcomics happen to be my comfort place. They make me feel at ease and happy at the same time. I know they will take care of me, that they will give me a wholesome story that will have my attention all the way until the final chapter. If you want to discover the best fantasy webcomics you can find for free online, keep reading!

When I say “find for free,” don’t worry: I mean legally free. They are being published by platforms like Webtoon, Tapas, etc., that pay their creators. A lot of webcomics are free to read, but sometimes, for example in Tapas, you’ll only have available a couple of chapters before you need “ink” to read more. For you to get “ink,” you’ll need to pay for it with real money. I’ve only included webcomics that are free to read in their entirety on this list, though! These apps are pretty easy to use and are great tools for us webcomic fans to read our favorite stories.

But we’re not here to talk about the whole webcomic world, right? In this list, you’ll get to see some amazing fantasy webcomics, specifically: webcomics with whole new worlds, intricate magic systems, epic battles, and maybe even romance. The fantasy genre can take you anywhere!

Paranormal Fantasy Webcomics God, Please Make Me a Demon! by Bulsa/Yomgary High schooler Moran Baek has the face of an angel… and the personality of a demon. Well, the thing is that she is actually a demon! Many years ago, she was exiled. It was supposed to be 5,000 years of exile, but 5,000 years later and she’s still there! One day, she discovers that by making good deeds, her powers seem to return to her. Maybe that’s the way to go back to her own realm… Lovely Hell by Titasupp Tanz is a creature of pure evil who was suddenly pushed into the human world against her will. There, she meets Cain, a human firefighter, who will guide her through this strange new world all the way back to her home: Hell. If you are searching for a beautiful story with gorgeous art, bright colors, and hot people, Lovely Hell is right there for you to read immediately. Hooky by Miriam Bonastre Tur This cute fantasy webcomic is about siblings Dani and Dorian who happen to miss their bus that will have taken them to magic school. Now, to avoid their mother’s wrath, they have to find someone who will agree to tutor them to be good witches. Pink Sugar by Dulceskull Pink Sugar is a queer fantasy romance webcomic that stars Blake, a nightclub owner, who lives in the halfway realm of Limbo after being eaten by a demon. Her nightclub, Venus, is a place where dreams are made of. Blake uses her magical pen to ignite the nights there, with the help of her trusted friends, Rocko and Artemis. My Roommate is a Gumiho by NA If you’re familiar with the Korean drama with the same name, yes, that is an adaptation of this webcomic! My Roommate is a Gumiho follows 24-year-old Dam Lee who has to room with a 900-year-old gumiho named Wuyeo Shin, because accidentally she swallowed his bead. They have to find a way to get it out of her body before it’s too late.

Best Fantasy Webcomics SubZero by Junepurrr Who doesn’t love a good fantasy romance… WITH dragons! SubZero follows Clove, the last princess of a near-extinct Dragon clan, who is ready to do everything in her power to save her people. Even if it means marrying her worst enemy in order for it to bring peace to her land. Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe Although Lore Olympus is available to purchase in your favorite bookstore, or retailer, Rachel Smythe is still publishing on Webtoon. You can read all the way from episode one for free! But if you want a pretty hardcover to stand on your bookshelves, definitely recommend getting the physical copy as well. A reimagining of the Hades and Persephone myth, Lore Olympus is the story of how these two emblematic characters meet and fall in love in the midst of some family drama, problematic friendships, and intense history. Eerie Crests by Caleb For the Gravity Falls fans, this one is for you. Eerie Crests follows Dallas, the town’s troublemaker, whose whole life changes when his best friend is presumed dead. Malek ⁠— Dallas’s best friend ⁠— suddenly goes missing while camping one day. When the police find a body, they say is Malek’s, Dallas is sure they’re wrong. He enlists the help of Poppy, one of Dallas and Malek’s best friends, to investigate this mysterious event. Many people are hiding secrets while also… the forest is housing something inside it and they’re about to find out what’s happening in the small town of Blue Crests. Novae by Kaiju Get ready to adore Novae, a story where an astronomer meets a necromancer! Of course, they instantly connect, but when a fellow astronomer ends up dead, it suddenly complicates things for them. This webcomic has a little bit of murder mystery, fantasy, and romance in its story. The best of the best! Eleceed by Jeho Son/ZHENA Jiwoo is a normal man who has cat reflexes and uses his power to make the world a better place. While Kayden is a secret agent on the run… who just so happens to be stuck in the body of a fluffy cat! Together, they can use Jiwoo’s powers and Kayden’s brains to fight evil and save the world. If only they didn’t dislike each other so much.

If you’re looking for more webcomic content, look no further. From historical romance webcomics to manhwa that have the grumpy/sunshine trope, Book Riot has everything you need in your reading life.