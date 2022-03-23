This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whenever I begin choosing what romance book to read next, I find myself facing such a big variety of choices. A lot of romance books are historical fiction, so it’s easy to find your favorite tropes in them. The same goes for fantasy, contemporary, or even dystopian. But when it comes to romance manga, I feel like there are far more contemporary ones than historical ones. So, to allow for even more historical romance content, I’m including webtoons.

Now, in the manga world, I feel like we find more historical romance content inside fantasy manga, but there are still plenty of options to choose from. From falling for a duke to getting revenge on the villain by hooking up with their dad to going back in time, only to fall in love with someone that doesn’t exist yet in the current time. Or, how about a princess and a bodyguard running away from their childhood friend who wants them dead? The point is that the stories are plenty, and in this list, you’ll some of the best historical romance manga out right now and definitely something perfect for you.

So, if you’re searching for a weekly serotonin boost, romance manga and webtoons in general are beautiful worlds to get immersed in.

Historical Romance Manga

Yona of the Dawn by Mizuho Kusanagi Princess Yona lived a very good life before it all came crashing down one night. After witnessing a gruesome murder, she flees with her childhood friend who also happens to be her bodyguard, Hak. She soon discovers that Kouka, her kingdom, is not the place she thought it was, so a new plan comes to mind! The only thing she wants is to make Kouka what it once was and save her kingdom from the new king. With only a mysterious legend as a guide, Yona will try her hardest to achieve not only that but more.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Snow White with the Red Hair by Sorata Akiduki Shirayuki is best known for her very bright, red hair. But she didn’t expect her hair to bring unwanted attention from the prince of Tanbarun. On the run from him, she encounters an ally, Zen Wistalia, who also happens to be the prince of the neighboring country. This is the start of a new adventure for her when she suddenly becomes the royal apothecary of his country!

Inuyasha by Rumiko Takahashi Definitely a classic, Inuyasha has been with us for many generations and will continue to build more fandom with each new year. This story is about Kagome, a normal high school student, who one day goes through a dried-up old well and ends up being transported to an unknown world where she now has to battle demons and evil beings. Obviously, not alone! She has the help of half-demon Inuyasha who is rather infuriating but is set on protecting her.

Goodbye, My Rose Garden by Dr. Pepperco Set early in the 20th century, a young woman travels to England to become a novelist. But things don’t go as planned, so she takes the job of maidservant for a noblewoman named Alice. Things change completely when Alice has an unusual request: for Hanako to kill her! While trying to understand why she would request this, the two of them grow closer and their relationship soon becomes more.

The Earl and the Fairy by Ayuko and Tani Mizue If you want more fantasy in your historical romance manga, but with a dash of contemporary, The Earl and the Fairy is surely what you’re looking for. Lydia is a fairy doctor and she is one of few people who can see these magical beings. During one trip to London, she is suddenly kidnapped but soon rescued by a mysterious young man who desperately needs her help in finding and claiming his birthright.

From Far Away by Kyoko Hikawa Imagine going back in time when you’re just a regular high school student! This happens to Noriko, who suddenly gets transported to this amazing fantasy world where she realizes she has prophetic powers that can awaken some evil forces. She pairs up with a dashing but lonesome warrior who will help her understand her new powers and the history behind them.

Historical Romance Webtoons

Miss Abbott and the Doctor by Maripaz Villar Now, if you enjoy Pride and Prejudice, you will absolutely adore Miss Abbott and the Doctor. This fun, interesting webtoon is filled with humor, charm, and found family. Doctor Andreas Marino lives a quiet life and he absolutely adores it. While the charming Miss Abbott has a very chaotic life, very different from his own. Instantly, he decides he does not like her at all. Unfortunately, you never know what to expect with Miss Abbott, so every time she gets him into trouble or appears unexpectedly in his presence, Andreas slowly lets down his walls.

Under the Oak Tree by Kim Suji, Seomal namu, and P Lady Maximilian has been forced to marry Sir Riftan, a strong warrior who doesn’t show his feelings a lot. But as soon as they get married, he disappears, off to a new campaign. Three years later, Sir Riftan has come back, to take his wife to his home. Estranged spouses who don’t know how to act around each other, Maxi and Riftan will need to find an understanding of how to move forward.

Painter of the Night by Byeonduck Na-kyum is a very talented painter who specializes in doing erotic paintings of men. Even though he has published a few collections under a pseudonym, Na-kyum has decided to stop painting. But when a young nobleman named Seungho appears at his door, forcing Na-kyum to become his private painter, his life does a quick 180.

Novae by KaixJu Novae follows Raziol, a romantic-at-heart astronomer. He meets a kind-hearted necromancer who has a very troubled past. They connect instantly and a relationship blooms, but problems soon arise when a fellow astronomer ends up dead on the steps of the Academy of Sciences. With a little bit of murder mystery and a little bit of epic romance, Novae will quickly captivate you with its emotion and beautiful story.

As I said before, romance manga are my everything (find even more here!). You can find it throughout different genres! So if you’re in the mood for either a fantasy romance or a shoujo romance, you can definitely find something that’s going to hit all the good spots for you.