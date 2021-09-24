Why “Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover” Is Bad Advice

It’s a Saturday morning and you’re looking for a nice way to relax from your hectic week. You’re tired, but you still want to get out of the house. You decide to go to one of your happy places. For most of us bookworms, it’s a library or bookstore. With a coffee in hand, tote bag, and earbuds, you peruse the shelves. You stop when you see little notes left by the staff that catalogue some of their favorite books. You may stop a few times to check a book that you’ve heard about or take a look at a new book by an esteemed author.

As you take this trip, your eyes dance along the covers. They waltz from bright hues to muted tones. Your eyes tango over some bestsellers and linger on a few modern classics. They finally settle on a gold cover packed with images of a dragon and rose. Everything from the font to the coloring resembles a fairytale. You decide to pick it up and read the inside blurb. It’s about a young woman who must leave her small village to serve the wizard that protects them. It reminds you of one of the many Grimm’s fairytales you read growing up. There’s drama, adventure, intrigue, and a dark magical force that lives deep in the forest. You are delighted by the magical images on the cover. You decide to purchase it and make your way to the cash register.

Sounds like a normal buying experience, right? You wander, find something that catches your eye, and look a little further.

But…isn’t that what we’ve been told not to do? You know, judge a book by its cover? How does this philosophy fit into your book buying experience?

Well, before we get there, let’s take a look at what goes into a book cover.