Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Welcome to Book Riot’s December 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! It’s hard to believe the end of the year is already here. How are you doing with your annual reading goals? If you’re looking for one more book to round out your year of reading, I’ve got you covered. Check out your horoscope for the month ahead, along with a recommendation for a new book to add to your TBR.

Well, we’re ending the year the same way we started it: with Mercury in retrograde. You know what that means. Chaos and confusion ensue, particularly in technology, communication, and travel. It starts under the sign of Capricorn, which guides career, responsibility, and long-term goals. So, if you’ve got any outstanding projects you must finish before the end of the year, try to get to them before December 13th when Mercury enters retrograde. Mercury shifts into Sagittarius on December 23rd, a planet that rules travel and adventure, so you know plenty of holiday travel plans are going to go off the rails. Be patient and have a backup plan ready. And when in doubt, avoid the mess and stay home with a good book! I have just the one for you…

December 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn (Dec. 5, St. Martin’s Press) What do you really want, Aries? Planetary positions will make you second guess yourself often in December. And when ambitious Aries is without a clear goal, the future feels frighteningly uncertain. Indecisiveness in love can throw an especially annoying wrench in your month. But with some thoughtful reflection and deep conversations with loved ones, your path will become clear. You should read Yours for the Taking by Gabrielle Korn. As Earth is increasingly ravaged by climate change, cities build Inside Projects, giant structures to shelter all of their residents from violent weather events. In the remains of Brooklyn, feminist billionaire Jacqueline Millender is building a woman-centric Inside Project. But as a group of women watch Jacqueline’s plans grow more and more unhinged, they realize her ideas can be terrifyingly dangerous.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Moonshot: A NASA Astronaut’s Guide to Achieving the Impossible by Mike Massimino (Dec. 5, Hachette Go) Out with the old, Taurus. As the year comes to a close, you’re ready to make space for good things to come in 2024. The planets are giving you a fresh perspective on what (and who) is really worth your energy. You might get an opportunity for a big career change due to success in recent months. Think carefully about where a potential path might lead before taking a leap. I recommend Moonshot by former astronaut, professor, and speaker Mike Massimino. His outer space travels gave Massimino a unique perspective on life on Earth. In this book, he shares widely applicable advice based on what he learned about determination, adventurousness, and how even the littlest things can move you toward your biggest dreams.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Songs on Endless Repeat: Essays and Outtakes by Anthony Veasna So (Dec. 5, Ecco) Feeling stagnant, Gemini? December is all about the grind for you, which can be maddeningly dull when you’re craving new experiences. Don’t let your boredom convince you to throw away good things. Many elements of your life are moving in a positive direction, even if the going is slow. Scratch your adventurous itch through travel and learning new things instead of a massive life change. Read Songs on Endless Repeat by Anthony Veasna So. So was a remarkably talented young writer who died suddenly before the release of his debut short story collection, Afterparties. This new book collects pieces of his writing, including previously published essays on queerness, his Cambodian immigrant family, pop culture, and more, plus previously unpublished short fiction. It’s at turns funny, thoughtful, and heartbreaking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero (Dec. 5, Ecco) Return to your roots, Cancer. The holidays always make you a bit sentimental, and this year, you’re especially lost in memories of years past. Frustrations are ahead in your career, but leaning on the things that brought you joy in your youth will restore you. It’s the perfect time to reconnect with old friends and loved ones. In family conflict, you can help everyone find middle ground. Check out Flores and Miss Paula by Melissa Rivero. Martín was the glue that held his Peruvian immigrant family together, but he passed three years ago, and his wife Paula and daughter Flores still aren’t sure how to relate to each other without him. Each woman has ideas about how the other could improve her life. When Flores finds a strange note under her father’s urn, it reveals secrets that could bring them closer together or push them further apart.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura (Dec. 5, Berkley) Embrace where you are, Leo. You’re always looking for a chance to shine, and circumstances outside of your control are keeping you out of the spotlight in December. Your career is frustratingly stuck, and your social activities are disrupted by the holidays. Take advantage of the lull. Think of this as your month as a caterpillar in a cocoon, preparing to make your big debut. Read Raiders of the Lost Heart by Jo Segura. Corrie has worked tirelessly to prove herself as an archaeologist, and she’s now the leading scholar on her ancestor, ancient Aztec warrior Chimalli. So why, when she’s sent to lead a Chimalli-related dig in Mexico, does she have to share her leadership role with her nemesis since grad school, the obnoxious(ly handsome) Ford? If they want to succeed and thwart the efforts of thieves and smugglers, they’ll have to find a way to move past their rivalry.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) Coconut Drop Dead by Olivia Matthews (Dec. 26, Minotaur Books) Get cozy, Virgo. Progress is stagnant across many parts of your life, no matter how much energy you put into getting things done. But you’re in for a month of reflection and rebuilding. Even if things aren’t going to plan, you know what you’re worth and what you’re capable of. Now is the time for self-care and demanding the people in your life appreciate what you bring to the table. I recommend a delicious, cozy mystery like Coconut Drop Dead by Olivia Matthews. Lyndsay is delighted when her family restaurant, Spice Isle Bakery, is selected as a vendor for Brooklyn’s Caribbean American Heritage Festival. Her family has attended the festival for years, and it’s a huge chance to bring in new customers. But when the lead singer of a performing reggae band dies unexpectedly, the festival is cut short, and Lyndsay’s help is needed to find out if it was an accident or foul play.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Our Cursed Love by Julie Abe (Dec. 12, Wednesday Books) Ready for romance, Libra? If you’re looking for love, you might find someone to cozy up to at a holiday party or through mutual friends. Libras in relationships could take things to a meaningful next level. Work is slow, and you’ve got a lot of energy to spend trying new things, so get out of your comfort zone with a new hobby or outdoor adventure. Say goodbye to 2023 in style. You should read Our Cursed Love by Julie Abe. Remy has always thought that she and her lifelong best friend and neighbor Cam would one day realize they were soulmates and fall in love. But on a trip to Japan with Cam, Remy’s magical tea leaves reveal they aren’t really meant for each other. When they each take an ancient soulmate elixir, though, things get infinitely more complicated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) What Waits in the Woods by Terri Parlato (Dec. 26, Kensington) Most impressive, Scorpio. You’ve got the eyes of many admirers on you in December. At work, your determination will help you knock it out of the park, setting you up for even more success next year. You’re also magnetic to new friends and potential romantic partners. Everyone wants to be closer to you. But finances are tough this month, so beware of busting your budget. Read What Waits in the Woods by Terri Parlato. An injury put an end to Esmé’s ballet career, and now she’s returning to her family home in the Boston suburbs to help care for her father. But as soon as she arrives, Esmé’s childhood friend is murdered in the woods behind her house — a friend who looks an awful lot like Esmé. Was she the intended target? And if so, could it be the key to unlocking a series of mysterious deaths over many years?

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Second Chances in New Port Stephen by TJ Alexander (Dec. 5, Emily Bestler Books) It’s not too early to get a fresh start, Sagittarius. While others are going into vacation mode, you’re ready to reinvent yourself now. If your goals involve collaboration, you might struggle to get your colleagues on board. Focus on what you can control. Feeling constricted by family can lead to conflict at home. Give your loved ones patience and ask for the same in return. Check out Second Chances in New Port Stephen by TJ Alexander. When comedian and TV writer Eli becomes embroiled in scandal, he reluctantly decides to hide away for the holidays in his hometown of New Port Stephen, Florida. Since he lived at home, he’s transitioned and gotten sober. But he’s still not over his high school ex, Nick, who’s now a divorced dad. Can they reconnect over beachy Christmas cheer?

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Technically Yours by Denise Williams (Dec. 5, Berkley) You can move mountains, Capricorn. The planets are giving you great power to turn things around. Now is your chance to set things right and make big moves in a new direction. Mercury retrograde may make your goals feel impossible, but your focus and drive can help you overcome any obstacle. Make time for family; advice from loved ones can be key to your success. I recommend Technically Yours by Denise Williams. Seven years ago, Pearl and Cord fell head-over-heels in love when they met on an elevator. But the timing wasn’t right, and when things fell apart, they were both left wishing it had ended differently. Now Pearl has a new job leading a nonprofit that teaches teenagers to code, and Cord has just been appointed to the board of directors. Can they keep their romantic tension out of the workplace? Or is it worth the risk to try again?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie (Dec. 5, Dutton) You’re not alone, Aquarius. December finds you feeling on the outs. Butting heads with family can put you in an especially sour mood. But allies and new friends aren’t far away. Going out on a limb can help you find your people, and with a community behind you, you’re unstoppable. While work is tough this month, money is flowing. Spend it on something you’ve been eyeing all year. Read The Wildest Sun by Asha Lemmie. After surviving WWII in Paris, talented young writer Delphine embarks on a journey that will take her across the globe to find the man she believes is her father: Ernest Hemingway. She’s always thought that tracking down Hemingway and winning his approval is the key to getting everything she wants in life. But if it turns out Delphine is wrong, it could change everything she knows about herself and her future.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) This Spells Love by Kate Robb (Dec. 5, Dial Press) You bring the light, Pisces. Mercury retrograde is causing frustrations throughout the zodiac, but your positive attitude can bring up the mood of everyone around you. And when you stop to look, you’ll find there’s a lot to celebrate in December. Petty conflict can be the downfall of your romantic relationships, especially due to misunderstandings, so strive for clarity and honesty. Check out This Spells Love by Kate Robb. Struggling to get over a breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Gemma performs a spell to make herself forget him completely. But it comes with an accidental cost: Now Gemma’s best friend, Dax, can’t remember her. If she wants to reverse the spell, Gemma has one month to convince Dax to kiss her. But as their new relationship takes shape, Gemma wonders if she’s found a path to a different future.

Thanks for joining us for your December 2023 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your September, October, and November horoscopes and book recommendations!