Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Welcome to Book Riot’s September 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! Thanks for joining us for another journey through the galaxy. It’s a new month, a new season (hello autumnal equinox!), and high time for new horoscopes. Read on to find out what the planets have in store for your sign for the month ahead, plus a recommendation for a new book you’re astrologically destined to love.

Signs across the zodiac are starting the month with some confusion and chaos courtesy of everyone’s least favorite astrological event: Mercury retrograde. Expect trouble in communications, technology, and travel in the first half of the month until Mercury stations direct on September 14. Things will smooth out before September 23, the autumnal equinox and the date the sun enters Libra. This event will bring a sense of balance and transition to all of us, a time to reprioritize and set necessary boundaries. On September 29, we’ll see the fourth and final full supermoon of the year, this time in Aries. Full supermoons represent hard work coming to fruition. If you have something you’ve been working up the courage to do for a while, the end of the month is the time to take action.

September 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) Never Whistle at Night: An Indigenous Dark Fiction Anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. (Sept. 19, Vintage) Can you bounce back, Aries? Nothing seems to be going your way in September. That’s partially because of things out of your control, but some of your bad decisions from the past may also be at fault. Every situation can be improved with the right attitude, flexibility, and a little creativity. Misunderstandings abound in your closest relationships. Make yourself thoroughly clear to avoid hurt feelings, and if they can’t be avoided, be quick with a thoughtful apology. This month, read Never Whistle at Night, a horror short story anthology edited by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst Jr. Multiple Indigenous cultures share a belief that whistling at night can invite dark spirits to visit you. This is the central theme of these haunting short stories from 26 Indigenous writers, including beloved authors like Darcie Little Badger, Tommy Orange, and Rebecca Roanhorse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care by Maybell Eequay (Sept. 5, Summersdale) What can you do with your downtime, Taurus? September is off to a slow start, and setbacks will cause some frustrations for you. What you chose to do during the slump will say a lot about your priorities. Consider what aspect of your life could use your attention most, or what you can do to recharge your energy. With loved ones, pushing someone toward what you want without compromise could break a good relationship. You should read The Little Frog’s Guide to Self-Care. This adorable book of illustrations and affirmations features the internet’s favorite fashion frog along with inspiration for being gentle and kind to yourself. Just like Tauruses, this little frog knows the transformative healing power of a good pair of shoes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Unrealistic Expectations by Andie J. Christopher (Sept. 26, Berkley) Personal connection is your superpower, Gemini. You’ll face plenty of problems this month, but the friendships you’ve built in your personal and professional lives hold all the answers you need. Know who to ask for help, or if someone tries to block your progress, turn on that legendary Gemini charm. September is also auspicious for learning and personal growth for you. Check out Unrealistic Expectations by Andie J. Christopher. Relationship therapist Jessica is hoping her new book on long-term relationships will be a success. But then her 15-year relationship falls apart on publication day. In an act of PR desperation, Jessica asks her old crush Galvin to pretend to be her boyfriend while she promotes the book. Somehow, their fake relationship feels a lot more real than any of her past relationships.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) How Far to the Promised Land: One Black Family’s Story of Hope and Survival in the American South by Esau McCaulley (Sept. 12, Convergent Books) Careful where you place the blame, Cancer. When complications arise in September, you might be tempted to focus on the actions of others. This will bring about some nasty arguments and can even permanently damage some relationships. Romance could go especially sour in this regard. Instead of pointing fingers, take responsibility and think about how you can do better in the future. Read How Far to the Promised Land by Esau McCaulley. McCaulley grew up without really knowing his father, so when his father died in a car crash and McCaulley was asked to write and perform his eulogy, he felt a whirlwind of emotions. He went on a journey to better understand his father by digging through the history of his family. In this memoir, McCaulley shares the story of the generations before him, a story that reveals the long-reaching impact of racism in our society and the impossible demands on Black families.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland (Sept. 12, Berkley) Follow your passions, Leo. Your heart can lead you to exciting places this month, both literally in traveling to new locations and figuratively in unexpected romantic encounters. Your creativity is also running wild and can help you learn something new about yourself. It may be a little harder for you to manage your job and day-to-day responsibilities if your heart isn’t in them, though. I recommend Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland. The Flores family women are born with magic that is more of a curse than a blessing. After her sister’s death, Sage ran from her family and their magic. She returns at a low point to use her magic for growing plants at her hometown florist. To do so, she’ll have to face her painful family history, her own gift/curse, and the high school ex-boyfriend who broke her heart.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff (Sept. 12, Riverhead Books) Feeling stuck in the past, Virgo? Planetary retrogrades are bringing back some issues you thought you’d overcome. But the solutions that have worked for you before aren’t what you need now. And letting yourself get lost in bad memories will only make things worse. Focus instead on the future and look at your problems with a fresh perspective. Wrinkles will smooth out by the end of the month. Read The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff. A 17th century servant girl, no longer able to withstand the abuse of humans in her colonial town, escapes into the wilderness to find a new way to survive. But in order to withstand the changing weather and beasts of an inhospitable landscape, she’ll need to adapt and shift her understanding of herself in relation to the world around her.

Libra (September 23-October 22) Unreliable Narrator: Me, Myself, and Impostor Syndrome by Aparna Nancherla (Sept. 19, Viking) Get out of your own way, Libra. Self-doubt and overthinking could cause you to miss a big opportunity in September. You’ve got everything you need to succeed. Step up and take responsibility, and you’ll be rewarded. In love, beware of trusting other people’s opinions more than your own. Your heart knows what it wants. Traveling to a new place might bring clarity. You should read Unreliable Narrator by Aparna Nancherla. Nancherla is an extremely introverted, shy person with anxiety and depression. She’s also a very successful stand-up comedian and actor. Don’t think all those things go together? Neither does Nancherla. She’s got a huge case of imposter syndrome. These essays about Nancherla’s unexpected career choices, self-confidence, and thoughts on pop culture are insightful, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar (Sept. 26, Algonquin) Watch your words, Scorpio. Misunderstandings abound during Mercury retrograde, and a lack of tact can hurt the people you love. Family members might jump to conclusions about your intent, which will cause you to get defensive, and conflict is inevitable. How gracefully you handle that conflict can permanently shift your relationship dynamics. In good news, you’re lucky in money this month. Check out The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar. Remy has grown both physically and emotionally distant from his family in India since moving to the U.S. Now he’s traveling back to India to adopt a baby from a friend’s teenage niece. When he visits his mother, who is hospitalized and no longer speaking, he realizes more has changed for her than he realized. As Remy tries to connect with his mother for what might be the last time, he must reconsider how he understands his family and his own childhood.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang (Sept. 26, Riverhead Books) Are you checked out, Sagittarius? Your heart isn’t in your career in September. You’re also having trouble connecting with loved ones, stuck instead in your own head with dreams of what could be. Your craving for adventure won’t be satisfied this month, but beware of taking your boredom out on others. Instead, try learning something new or making big plans for later this year. I recommend Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang. One chef has lost her passion for flavor in a near-future world overtaken by crop-killing smog. She’s offered an escape to an Italian mountain community far above the poisoned air, where she’s asked to cook for the wealthy elite who can pay their way out of smog-filled cities. As the chef rediscovers a world of culinary delights, she’s torn between indulging her own desires and fear of a dangerously changing planet.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Up Home: One Girl’s Journey by Ruth J. Simmons (Sept. 5, Random House) You’re connecting the pieces, Capricorn. You can see the big picture in September, which will help you figure out how to make the most of the ideas and energy you’ve got. Big things can happen in your career, and long-term projects are finally paying off. Your pride, however, could be your downfall. Don’t let a little embarrassment make you miss out on a good thing. You should read Up Home by Ruth J. Simmons. Simmons was the 12th child born to a poor sharecropping family in East Texas in 1945. She grew from a bright, determined little girl into an activist for civil rights and ultimately became the first Black president of an Ivy League university. This memoir tells her fascinating story and recognizes some of the family members and teachers who inspired her along the way.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Fly With Me by Andie Burke (Sept. 5, St. Martin’s Griffin) Hit the road, Aquarius. Sticking to your routine this month will feel like banging your head against the wall. You’re in search of fresh perspectives and new ideas in September. You’ll find them while adventuring far from home. The people and experiences you encounter while traveling can help you in both personal and professional goals. Spend wisely, though, because money is tight. Read Fly With Me by Andie Burke. Olive has decided to face her fear of flying for the first time to travel to a marathon in honor of her brother. But when a medical emergency happens mid-flight, she puts her nerves aside to save a life. Impressed, copilot Stella offers Olive a ride to her destination, which spins into a viral news story and a fake dating agreement, creating a runway for real love to take flight.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Rouge by Mona Awad (Sept. 12, Marysue Rucci Books) Look a little closer, Pisces. Your problems are not as they first appear in September, and shortcut solutions could make things worse. Deeper conversations can unveil the real issues and help you act accordingly. If you know what you want in your love life, it’s time to make a big move. But if you’re uncertain about your desires, you’ll only find more confusion this month. Your next read is Rouge by Mona Awad. Belle’s relationship with her mother had grown distant by the time her mother died, leaving behind many unanswered questions. When Belle travels to California to handle her mother’s affairs, a mysterious woman directs her to an exclusive spa her mother frequented before her death. Belle, herself deeply obsessed with skincare and makeup, discovers the dangers of the beauty industry are more threatening than they appear.

Thanks for joining us for your September 2023 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your June, July, and August horoscopes and book recommendations!