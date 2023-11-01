November 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Welcome to Book Riot’s November 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! The year might be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of time to wrap up projects and work toward your goals. There’s also plenty of time to squeeze in a few more books! Check out our November 2023 horoscopes for insight into what the month holds for you, plus a recommendation for a new book you’re sure to love.

Astrologically speaking, the skies are relatively clear for all signs of the zodiac. Saturn, the planet of responsibility, prioritization, and boundaries, will station direct on November 4th in Pisces after spending five months in retrograde. This will clear the way for serious conversations and realistic goal-setting for the remainder of the year. It’s finally time to get through your to-do list!

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22nd, as does Mars, the planet guiding ambition and conflict, on the 24th. Sagittarius is a sign that eschews the status quo, instead preferring to travel off the beaten path and seek new experiences. All of us will have a little of that archer energy in November, making it a great month to get out of your comfort zone, whether you’re traveling the world or exploring places you’ve never visited in your own neighborhood.

November 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Note: Book release dates may have shifted between the writing and publication of this article. Aries (March 21-April 19) The Future by Naomi Alderman (Nov. 7, Simon & Schuster) Doors are opening for you, Aries. Your efforts to prove yourself and the relationships you’ve been building this year are finally coming together to present big opportunities. It’s up to you to know which ones are worth taking the leap. Keeping a cool head under pressure will serve you well. Don’t pass up chances to travel this month; you’ll be enlightened by your excursions in unexpected ways. You should read The Future by Naomi Alderman. In a dystopian future that might sound concerningly familiar, three tech billionaires control a massive portion of the planet’s wealth and business dealings. They’ve also secretly built swanky bunkers in which they plan to ride out the destruction of the world (which they may or may not be responsible for). When an unexpected group of people teams up to foil the billionaires’ plans, it will either be the greatest eat-the-rich moment of all time or a high-speed race to global destruction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin (Nov. 14, Berkley) You’ve got a month of extremes ahead, Taurus. Thrilling highs are in store, including big successes at work and fun with your favorite hobbies. But they’re balanced by some painful lows, like conflict with family members and potential health trouble. Romance is particularly hot and cold. A relationship that thrilled you at first could fall spectacularly apart if you’re not careful. This month, read Next-Door Nemesis by Alexa Martin. After a series of embarrassing failures, Collins hits rock bottom and moves in with her recently retired dad in the suburbs. Her sad situation gets even worse when her former best friend Nathaniel, now her enemy and neighbor, tries to scare her off. Collins refuses to back down and decides to fight back by running against Nathaniel for board president of their local homeowners association. But as the election heats up, so do the sparks between them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Princess of Thornwood Drive by Khalia Moreau (Nov. 7, Forever) Appreciate what you’ve got, Gemini. Constantly looking for something better could cause you to lose something or someone you love in November. Share your gratitude widely and try to give back as much as you get in your most important relationships. You’re itching to learn something new this month, and whatever skills you pick up will serve you well next year. Check out The Princess of Thornwood Drive by Khalia Moreau. Ever since a car accident killed both of her parents and left her sister paralyzed and nonverbal, Laine has been struggling under the weight of grief and impossible responsibilities. When an adult day center offers free full-time care for Laine’s sister, Alyssa, she can’t turn it down. But unbeknownst to Laine, Alyssa is living in an entirely different fantastical world called Mirandel, where she’s an orphaned and cursed princess who sees her sister in danger and is determined to save her.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump (Nov. 14, Algonquin Books) You know what you need to thrive, Cancer. Don’t be afraid to ask for it. You’ve got strong planetary support for reaching your personal and professional goals this month. But feeling disrespected or like you don’t have the tools you need can throw you off track. Look to family members and professional mentors for advice, but let the final answers come from your heart. I recommend The New Naturals by Gabriel Bump. After the devastating loss of their newborn, a young Black couple decides to create a secret society in an abandoned restaurant in Western Massachusetts where everyone can feel protected, loved, and equal. As their utopia comes together, strangers begin traveling to join it from states away. But no matter how dedicated members of the society are to their ideals, can their perfect place stay perfect once real humans are involved?

Leo (July 23-August 22) Godly Heathens by H. E. Edgmon (Nov. 28, Wednesday Books) Use your resources wisely, Leo. Limits on time, energy, and money can put you to the test in November. Your creativity and leadership skills will help you get things done, especially if you focus them on what matters most. If things don’t go your way, don’t let it damage your confidence. Not everything is in your control. A trip out of town will give you a fresh perspective. Read Godly Heathens by H. E. Edgmon. Nonbinary Seminole teen Gem knows how to put on the charm to hide the chaos and anxiety beneath the surface. They’ve also been hiding their strange dreams about violent magic that almost feel like memories. Then Willa Mae moves to town, who somehow knows Gem’s secrets and acts like they’re old friends. When Willa Mae saves Gem from an attack by a being claiming to be the Goddess of Death, Gem can no longer ignore that there’s something supernatural inside them they’ve been ignoring.

Virgo (August 23-September 22) The Cactus Hunters: Desire and Extinction in the Illicit Succulent Trade by Jared D. Margulies (Nov. 14, University of Minnesota Press) Your past only repeats itself if you let it, Virgo. November offers you a chance for a fresh start. If you’ve learned from where you’ve been, it doesn’t have to determine where you go next. As much as you love following your own trusty rules and processes, it might be time to update them. November also asks you to reconsider what it is you’re looking for in romantic relationships. Check out The Cactus Hunters by Jared D. Margulies. Succulents’ steep climb in popularity has fueled a massive illegal plant trade. In this book, Margulies, a professor of geology, takes readers on a journey through the wild world of succulents, from their passionate collectors and conservationists to the smuggling rings and poachers whose trade threatens to send some cacti into extinction.

Libra (September 23-October 22) To Free the Captives: A Plea for the American Soul by Tracy K. Smith (Nov. 7, Knopf) Good things take time, Libra. Everything in your life feels to be moving at a glacial pace in November, and your patience is wearing thin. But if you adjust your expectations, you can make good use of this waiting period. It’s a perfect time to travel and learn from other people and places. Even if it seems like you’re standing still, the end of the month will reveal how far you’ve come. I recommend To Free the Captives by Tracy K. Smith. In these essays, award-winning author and poet Smith reflects on her father and grandfather’s lives, using their challenges in 20th-century Alabama as a window into American history and how it continues to shape the present for Black families. It’s a powerful, personal narrative with an expansive message about how we understand our country’s and our own histories.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter (Nov. 7, Algonquin Books) Where do you fit in, Scorpio? The planets are giving you an expansive view of the big picture this month. Expect some big questions about your priorities and how you approach problems in your life. While this reflection can be uncomfortable for you, it’s also crucial for your growth. Taking time now to figure out the intersections of the forces in your life will be massively important in the year ahead. Read A Grandmother Begins the Story by Michelle Porter. Newly single young mother Carter is determined to connect with the Métis roots she only learned about as a teenager. Carter’s mother, Allie, wants to protect her daughter from the cycles of violence and grief she’s experienced. Through lyrical, spiritual storytelling, we see five generations of women in Carter and Allie’s family determined to maintain the thread of their connections to each other and grow their legacy into the future.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez (Nov. 7, Riverhead Books) You can turn things around, Sagittarius. November is full of obstacles for you and your loved ones. But with your unique perspective and creativity, you can find the bright side of any situation. You’ve got the vision; you simply have to get everyone else on board. In your romantic life, a relationship that starts slow can transform into something unexpectedly great, given a little time. You should read The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez. A creatively stifled writer, an adrift young adult, and a particularly clever miniature macaw named Eureka share a luxury apartment in New York City during the coronavirus lockdown. As they attempt to care for each other under unusual circumstances, the writer wonders, what does it mean to write a timeless story? How does our present shape our view of the past? It’s a tender, moving portrait of a writer’s reflection on how our stories can bring us together.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Seek: How Curiosity Can Transform Your Life and Change the World by Scott Shigeoka (Nov. 14, Balance) You’re growing in new directions, Capricorn. The planets are prodding you to expand beyond your comfort zone and prove what you can do. All that growth can be uncomfortable, but it will be rewarding this month, too. With patience and a little courage, you’ll surprise yourself — and the people in your life — with how much you can achieve. If you feel stuck, look for inspiration in nature. Check out Seek by Scott Shigeoka. Curiosity is frequently considered an innate personality trait or something that wanes with time. But curiosity is also a practice, one that can be used for personal growth, finding understanding with others, and so much more. In this book, Shigeoka explores the lives of highly curious people, from ancient wayfinders to today’s young people looking for new perspectives, and shares useful tools for engaging your curiosity across aspects of your life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner (Nov. 14, Flatiron Books) November is off to a rocky start for you, Aquarius. The first week of the month will throw a wrench in your plans and force you to reassess what truly matters. That doesn’t mean the whole month is a waste! If you take advantage of the frustrations and craft a new plan, it can take you far. Money, travel, and education are all fortuitous for you if you’re capable of thinking on your feet. This month, read Gator Country by Rebecca Renner. This true crime book follows Officer Jeff Babauta on his undercover operation into the Florida Everglades’s alligator poaching circles. Babauta created a fake persona and business to bring illegal alligator trappers to justice. But as he was welcomed into their circles and witnessed the realities of their lives, Babauta realized their motives were more complicated than he realized. It’s a twisty, swampy, true story about human survival in a dangerous natural landscape.

Pisces (February 19-March 20) Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher (Nov. 28, Wednesday Books) Protect your heart, Pisces. November will bring many challenges to your door. You’ve got the courage to face them as long as you put yourself first. Avoid taking setbacks at work personally, and stay away from toxic colleagues who take advantage of your generous spirit. Difficulties with family and romance are harder on your boundaries. Find time for yourself to recharge. Check out Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher. Princess Gwendoline and future lord Arthur have been betrothed for their whole lives, and neither of them is happy about it. They’re given a summer to bond at Camelot before their wedding. In short order, Gwen catches Art kissing a boy, and Art finds out Gwen is hiding a secret crush on a lady knight. They realize they can put aside their hatred for each other and instead work together to get what they want. But they’ll get into plenty of messes along the way.

Thanks for joining us for your November 2023 horoscopes and book recommendations! Looking for more books you’ll love based on your sign? Check out your August, September, and October horoscopes and book recommendations!