Celebrating DC Comics’s Class of 1994, 30 Years Later

If the ’90s were about anything for DC besides pouches, they were about legacy and a fascination with their own history that embraced tradition even as it rejected the old in favor of the new and hip. Classic characters were killed off or retired and replaced with younger, sexier models in an attempt to speak to Gen X readers. Connor Hawke, created by Kelley Pucket and Jim Aparo, isn’t the poster child for this trend, but he’s up there.

The son of and successor to the original Green Arrow, Oliver Queen, Connor is everything his hot-tempered, loudmouthed father isn’t: a thoughtful, sensitive, multiracial Buddhist monk who avoids fights instead of picking them. He’s a breath of fresh air among the histrionic superheroes he’s surrounded by, and I was livid when the New 52 erased him from existence. Thankfully, he’s now back in action with the rest of his family*, and even recently came out as asexual, something fans had been asking for for ages.

*Are you reading the current Green Arrow book? You should be reading the current Green Arrow book.

