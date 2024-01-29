CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

Of all the genres, I think cozy mysteries are best suited for year-round reading. No books are better to read on a chilly winter or fall evening with a mug of hot chocolate. Spring and summer are well-suited for the genre, too. When it’s warm enough to go outside, I often find myself reading on a picnic blanket with my dog until it’s dark out with a particularly compelling mystery in hand. You can never go wrong with a cozy!

As you plan out your 2024 to-read list, keep these 15 cozy mysteries in mind. You’ll find contemporary, historical, and paranormal cozies alike, with amateur sleuths for whom no whodunit is too twisty. Each one is organized by date, so you know when you’ll be able to find them at your local bookstore or library.