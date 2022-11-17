Children’s Author Marcus Sedgwick Dies
British award-winning author Marcus Sedgwick has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54. Sedgwick wrote over 40 children’s books, was nominated for more than 30 awards, and won the Printz award in 2014 for Midwinter Blood.
He described his latest series, Be the Change, as a “brilliant interactive and accessible resources for kids to learn about the importance of empathy and mental health — so they can be the change they want to see.”
Other children’s authors wrote about his influence on them on social media:
