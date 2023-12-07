If You Like the Podcast OLOGIES, Read These Books

Elisa Shoenberger has been building a library since she was 13. She loves writing about all aspects of books from author interviews, antiquarian books, archives, and everything in between. She also writes regularly for Murder & Mayhem and Library Journal. She's also written articles for Huffington Post, Boston Globe, WIRED, Slate, and many other publications. When she's not writing about reading, she's reading and adventuring to find cool new art. She also plays alto saxophone and occasionally stiltwalks. Find out more on her website or follow her on Twitter @vogontroubadour.

Emojis. Squirrels. Monsters. Tasmanian devils. Crow funerals. These are just a few episode topics of one of my favorite podcasts in the world: Ologies by Alie Ward. For those of you who are not familiar with it, Ward interviews experts in their respective fields — generally people who are ologists — primatologists, anthropologists, speech pathologists, etc. Her motto, “Ask Smart People Dumb Questions,” is perfect. She asks the questions that you want to ask but are too afraid to. She starts each episode figuring out what ology would be appropriate for her guest’s special area of knowledge, breaking down the origin of the words. Thanks to her, I know that the brontosaurus could be making a comeback. Ologies is a fun way to learn about niche topics of the world, including the sciences and cultures.

Ward breaks down the complicated concepts for listeners. She always dedicates part of the interview to listener questions from her Patreon supporters. I love the diversity of topics, from spiderwebs to feathers to vampires. It’s not uncommon for something to stop me in my tracks while listening to the show. So, in honor of the great Alie Ward, I decided to put together a list of nonfiction books whose authors would be right at home on the podcast (or, in at least one case, they already have!) I did my best to find the right ology per book, but I had to guess a few times.