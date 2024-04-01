This is a significant day! It’s the start of a new month, spring is in the air, it’s Easter Monday (for those who celebrate), and it’s April Fools’ Day! I had so many options of things to write about today that I had trouble narrowing it down, but one rose to the top: pranks and pranksters. Whether you love, hate, or are vaguely annoyed by April Fools’ Day pranks and hoaxes, you’re likely to run across at least one today.

These books cover the good, the bad, and the deadly of pranks. There are romance novels where people fall in love through pulling pranks on each other, their mutual animosity reluctantly turning into something sweeter. On the other hand, an “innocent” prank can also get out of hand, which we’ll see in a few prank-themed thrillers and horror novels.