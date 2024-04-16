Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books - unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks

Books about focusing are something that we all need more of — at least, it often feels that way. In our current world of instant information and short-form entertainment, there is frequent commentary on how we’re all losing our attention spans and that our brains can’t deal with the information overload we experience every day. This is partly true — our current world gives us access to more information than we’ve ever had before, with much greater ease than previous generations, and it can often feel that our focus is suffering as a result, especially for those of us whose brains work a little differently.

I’m a recently diagnosed ADHDer, and in the process of realising just how much my neurodivergence has impacted my focus. Sometimes, I need a certain level of background noise to get a complex task done (recently, I wrote a chapter of a story I’d been putting off for ages, but I was only able to do so because I’d put on a TV show about planes — I’m not even interested in planes). Other times, I can’t even complete a basic task that I’ve done a million times before because someone is talking, and their voice is needling its way into the centre of my brain. But focus is a skill, not an innate trait, and it’s something we can all learn. There are strategies that can help ADHDers (and non-ADHDers who still want a bit of help with their focus) that I’m learning from people who’ve been thinking about this for much longer than I have. These books about focusing are some of the many great sources out there for anyone who’s trying to find a way to focus more easily and get things done — many through the lens of working with ADHD, but all have tips that can help everyone.