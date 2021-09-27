Riot Recommendation: 15 of the Best Books About Mindfulness
One particular superpower of readers is that we can transport ourselves anywhere through books. We can venture to the most remote places that exist on this green earth, or even to the rich tapestry of some imagined land. Well, what about when you want to focus that superpower inward? This is what it means to be mindful. It is the ability to be fully in the moment with ourselves, with all our attention not focused on future or past events, but completely concerned with the here and now. There are a fews ways to attain mindfulness, but perhaps the most commonly known way is through meditation. Even though you don’t need anything to be more mindful — or anything to meditate — it can still be a hard thing to achieve and takes some practice.
Last week we asked you what were the best books for improving performance, creativity, or neural connections through mindfulness. Here are the books you recommended!
How to See by Thich Nhat Hanh
Practicing Mindfulness by Matthew Sockolov
The Headspace Guide to Meditation & Mindfulness by Andy Puddicombe
I Am Peace: A Book of Mindfulness by Susan Verde
You Are a Lion! And Other Fun Yoga Poses by Tae-eun Yoo
The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World by Dalai Lama XIV and Desmond Tutu
How to Meditate by Pema Chödrön
The Urban Monk by Pedram Shojai
Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art by James Nestor
Strength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation by Bob Roth
Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Shunryu Suzuki
Into the Heart of Mindfulness by Ed Halliwell
Just Breathe: Meditation, Mindfulness, Movement, and More by Mallika Chopra
Mindful Kids by Whitney Stewart
The Mindful Teen by Dzung X. Vo