Bookish Goods That You Don’t Have To Worry About Fitting Your Body

Being bookish is definitely not a matter of whether or not you read. The thing I’ve noticed the most since returning to the book world as an adult is that it is a lifestyle. BookTok and Bookstagram help spread the lingo and solidify the inside jokes about our TBR piles. We can comment on each other’s Goodreads feeds and share our thoughts on our latest read with the world. And there is an entire industry devoted to creating bookish swag we can use to advertise that we are Bookish with a capital B.

But there is a wrench thrown into the mix, and that is accessibility. While there are hundreds of witty T-shirts and cozy hoodies with clever quips about the bookish life, it is infrequent that the sizing is clear or goes past a 3X, if it even inches past XL. So many times I’ve wanted to purchase a sweatshirt that is pictured on a slim figure, hems dangling tantalizingly past their fingertips. Then I see the little note “size up for a roomy fit.” Then I realize that I cannot risk this. Even if they offer what I consider my size, I don’t know how the fabric will sit or how much I can trust issues of shrinkage. Let’s be clear: the clothes are never pictured on someone who looks like me.

Finding plus-sized bookish clothes in fits cut for fat people is not impossible. Torrid is reliable for clothes featuring pop culture franchises, including some book series. However, sometimes I just want to poke around on Etsy and buy something that makes me chuckle without scouring reviews for fit tips or researching a return policy. Enter my list of bookish goods that don’t have to fit.

Bookish Mugs Drink from a mug that proclaims you for what you are. Starting at $17.

Death by TBR doesn’t seem like such a bad way to go. Starting at $20.

Add a caffeinated beverage to this glass mug and slog through until you can get back to your book. Starting at $21.

Bookish Stickers Is anything cuter than this sticker? $5

No shame in the spice game. Find someone to swap romance recs with by placing this sticker for all to see. $4

Love the slightly retro vibe on this soulful sticker. $5

I am not ashamed of my Kindle history, but this sticker made me laugh. $3

Bookish Enamel Pins What is more delightful than a rainbow bookshelf pin? One with a sliding ladder! Starting at $12.

Wear this enamel pin when it is, indeed, quite lit. $12

The detail on this pin lets you know you’re wearing a piece of art. $14

Bookish Keychains This motel keychain style is so cute. Every book club baddie needs one. $8

When you want to keep it simple, this keychain says it all. $9

Hopefully, you’ve found some items that pique your interest. You have every right to demand cute bookish clothing in sizes that fit and flatter. However, if you’re tired of fighting and just want a pick-me-up, these items will fit the bill!