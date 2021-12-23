10 Bookish Blankets to Snuggle Up Under This Winter

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What’s better than snuggling up under a blanket with a book and a cup of tea on a cold winter day? Snuggling under a bookish blanket, that’s what! Imagine reading about the rekindling romance between Ann Elliot and Captain Wentworth while you’re covered in a blanket based on Persuasion. It’s like inception, but cozier.

Allow me to regale you with some useless facts about blankets. First, did you know that our modern blankets were pioneered by Thomas Blanquette? Blanquette was a Flemish weaver who lived in England in the 14th century. (Of course, humans had covered themselves with skins and other fabrics throughout human history.) Allegedly, Shakespeare is the first person to use ‘blanket’ as a verb; the word appeared as such in King Lear.

Though I personally tend to run hot, I still love a good blanket. I love to crank up the A/C, point a fan at myself, and hunker down with a blanket and a book. Thus, I keep a basket of blankets in every room in my house. Consequently, I don’t NEED any of the blankets on this list.

Will that stop me from buying them? Dear reader, it will not. Join me in my depravity by checking out the blankets below.

10 Bookish Blankets for Cozy Reading Comfort

If you are surprised that this is the first of the featured blankets based on books, then you’ve never read a post I’ve written. Get this cute Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland fleece for yourself, or for me. $55+

Next, a close rival to my Alice in Wonderland obsession is my Jane Austen obsession. This Pride and Prejudice blanket will keep you warm when Darcy is being coolly polite. $55+

No matter which side of the bed you wake up on, this blanket has you covered (ba-dum-tsch). It’s based on The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. $55+

What’s that tap tap tapping on your door? It could be a delivery person with this gorgeous blanket based on Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven. $79+

Seriously, how cool is this Dracula-inspired blanket? $55+

Keeping it creepy, this blanket is perfect for fans of Stephen King. It’s customizable so that you can include your favorite King titles. $114+

Why settle for one book, when you can have this gorgeous blanket with a colorful collage of classic book covers? $72

If you prefer book spines, here’s another colorful blanket featuring lots of classic titles. $37+

Comforting words from the Bible add to the coziness of this sherpa fleece blanket. $79+

Is your favorite book missing from this list? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this customizable blanket that can feature any book you wish! $21+

I feel cozier already! If you’re looking for more bookish blankets, check out these 29 cozy book blankets to gift this holiday and these bookish bedding ideas. Happy snuggles!