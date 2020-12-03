29 Cozy Book Blankets to Gift This Holiday

Book blankets. Could there be two more inviting words? If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for a bookish friend, what could be better than an excuse to get cozy with a book and a cup of tea on a winter day?

If you know where to shop, that perfect literary-themed blanket will not only keep a book lover’s toes toasty, but can also be a stylish home accessory and a cool expression of personal style. Whether it’s a banned book duvet cover, a book page throw, or a receiving blanket that looks like a due date card, a book blanket is the perfect warm and fuzzy—but also extremely smart—gift.

Book Blankets in Specific Sizes

Comforters and Duvet Covers

This bold design, available as either a comforter or duvet cover, truly makes a statement. Perfect for friends who unapologetically love the classics and especially appreciate older editions.

On the other hand, someone who prefers a modern edge might enjoy this library print in black and white.

Of course, not all book blankets have to include actual books. This duvet cover, also available as a comforter, will bring back happy memories of childhood trips to the library.

For a more streamlined look, this comforter, also available as a duvet cover, celebrates banned literary titles.

Your less subtle friends will love this comforter, also available as a duvet cover, that tells the world exactly who they are.

Bedding Sets with Book Blankets

If you’d rather give book blankets that are part of a bedding set, here’s one that will brighten any avid reader’s day.

This option is perfect for that friend who wouldn’t dream of curling up to read without a feline friend or three nearby. And yes, that title in the middle is Lord of the Cats.

Of course, the book-loving dog people in your life will feel right at home curling up with this bookish pup.

This bedding set celebrates the beloved tradition of starting the day with a book and a steaming cup of coffee (four-legged buddies optional).

Bookish Throws

Speaking of beverages and books, this handmade throw is perfect for afternoon tea and reading in a favorite chair.

Classics have never been so cozy. This arctic fleece throw keeps you warm from head to toe.

Fleece that’s as homey as a barn, but without all that scratchy hay. Fans of E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web will love this tribute to their favorite loyal spider.

Sometimes blankets speak louder than words. Treat your favorite bookworm to hours of undisturbed reading with this soft, fleece throw.

Receiving Blankets

It’s true, the baby who comes home in this receiving blanket might never see an actual due date card. But the fuzzy fleece will keep the baby comfortable and the parents flooded with fond memories.

Oh, the places they’ll go…in this super soft sherpa blanket and beyond. This inspiring book page blanket is a perfect gift for the parent-to-be.

And for the new parents who can’t wait to read Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince to their new baby, this 100% cotton book page receiving blanket will keep the smiles coming.

Pick-Your-Own-Size Book Blankets

Each of the blankets below is available in multiple sizes.

Book Page Blankets

Jane Austen fans won’t be able to resist wrapping themselves in this sherpa fleece cover-page blanket.

Or perhaps your friends prefer a starkly different 19th century British novel. This handmade fleece book page blanket features Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Short story readers will cozy up to this fleece tribute to Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Black Cat.”

Children’s classic Alice ‘s Adventures in Wonderland comes to life on this handmade blanket.

Holiday-Themed Blankets

For fans of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, the holidays just aren’t complete without Jacob Marley and Tiny Tim. This soft fleece blanket is as warm as Scrooge is cold.

The only thing better than a book Christmas tree is a book Christmas tree on a fleece blanket.

General Book-Themed Blankets

You can’t go wrong with books on a shelf on a soft, sherpa fleece blanket.

Then again, the best part of the book is in between the covers. Celebrate not just one, but multiple book pages with this handmade fleece blanket.

Check out this cotton quilt for anyone on your list who appreciates both good books and interesting design.

Speaking of interesting designs, the image on this sherpa fleece blanket is created from the actual text of Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Bookish Quote Blankets

Words for every book nerd to live by—even better when they’re on a plush fleece blanket, finished with gold sparkle.

Prove how well you understand your favorite bookworm with this fleece blanket.

Weighted Book Blankets

With more and more people asking for weighted blankets to keep them comfortable through the winter, you’ll want to check out this luxurious, handmade blanket. You can even choose the weight and primary color.

Although there aren’t many book-themed weighted blankets out there, many weighted blanket companies can customize their products with the fabric of your choice. Check out Mosaic Weighted Blankets, Namaste Hand Made LLC Weighted Blankets, and SensaCalm.

So which lucky bookworms on your list will be getting book blankets this year? Make them feel even luckier by throwing in a literary throw pillow. Then watch their faces light up as they unwrap everything they need to enjoy hours and hours of happy, cozy reading. Is there any better gift than that?