Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Cinderella is Dead

$1.99

Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
My Life As An Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.99

My Life As An Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi Zoboi
Psyche and Eros

$1.99

Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamara
Fates and Furies

$1.99

Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
The Swallows

$1.99

The Swallows by Lisa Lutz
Patsy

$2.99

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
We the Drowned

$1.99

We the Drowned by Carsten Jensen, Charlotte Barslund (trans.)
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

$1.99

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert Holmes
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Shadow Cabinet

$1.99

The Shadow Cabinet by Juno Dawson
Divine Might

$1.99

Divine Might by Natalie Haynes
The Hurricane Wars

$1.99

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
The Personal Librarian

$2.99

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray
Previous Daily Deals

The Stationery Shop

$1.99

The Stationery Shop by Marjan Kamali
The Haunting of Blackwood House

$.99

The Haunting of Blackwood House by Darcy Coates
Divine Rivals

$1.99

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades

$2.99

Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca Renner
