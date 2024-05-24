Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for May 24, 2024 Deals May 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn BayronGet This Deal$1.99My Life As An Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi ZoboiGet This Deal $1.99Psyche and Eros by Luna McNamaraGet This Deal$1.99Fates and Furies by Lauren GroffGet This Deal $1.99The Swallows by Lisa LutzGet This Deal$2.99Patsy by Nicole Dennis-BennGet This Deal $1.99We the Drowned by Carsten Jensen, Charlotte Barslund (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide by Rupert HolmesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Shadow Cabinet by Juno DawsonGet This Deal$1.99Divine Might by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal $1.99The Hurricane Wars by Thea GuanzonGet This Deal$2.99The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher MurrayGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Stationery Shop by Marjan KamaliGet This Deal$.99The Haunting of Blackwood House by Darcy CoatesGet This Deal $1.99Divine Rivals by Rebecca RossGet This Deal$2.99Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades by Rebecca RennerGet This Deal You Might Also Like Star-Crossed: 8 Fantasy Books With Forbidden Romance Which Is the Best Book Tracking App? A Comparison of 5 Book Trackers An Idaho Public Library Will Become Adults-Only July 1, 2024 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer Take a Reading Road Trip Across All 50 U.S. States (Plus D.C.!) The Best New Book Releases Out May 21, 2024