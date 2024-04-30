Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for April 30, 2024 Deals Apr 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Sink by Joseph Earl Thomas Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Game by Catherine Steadman Get This Deal $1.99 The Cutting Season by Attica Locke Get This Deal $2.99 Most Ardently by Gabe Cole Novoa Get This Deal $2.99 Cackle by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer Get This Deal $1.99 The Old Man in the Corner by Baroness Orczy Get This Deal $2.99 Rook by William Ritter Get This Deal $1.99 Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano Get This Deal $1.99 Dyscalculia by Camonghne Felix Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton Get This Deal $1.99 Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny Get This Deal $2.99 Someday, Maybe by Onyi Nwabineli Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of M by Peng Shepherd Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.51 Woman, Captain, Rebel by Margaret Willson Get This Deal $1.99 Farm to Trouble by Amanda Flower Get This Deal $1.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Maryland Passes Freedom to Read Act That Old Back Magic: 9 Must-Read Historical Fantasy Books May 2024's Must-Read New Releases The Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Deals for April 29, 2024