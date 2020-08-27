Want the Swoons? 21 of The Best Romance Comics Have Them

Romantics at heart, assemble! If you’re a sucker for love and romance, this might just give you what you need. Comics (webcomics, graphic novels, manga, manhwa, etc.) are comfort reads for me. Whenever I find myself in a reading slump, I know I can grab my favorite comic and get back to work. Most of them are romance comics (not a surprise) because I crave happy endings like my next breath. So I decided to share with you some titles that can give you the serotonin you are searching for!

Romance comics, of course, have a romance at their center. Some people might confuse comics with a romance subplot with romance comics, but romance comics differ from those with only subplots in that they guarantee an HEA (happily ever after). From anguish to complete fluff, romance comics give you a wide variety. Couples may take a while to confess their feelings towards each other, but when the last chapter arrives, you bet they’re going to be together.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Of course you can find romance comics in different sub-genres like fantasy, action, mystery and more. You’re getting action-packed scenes with kisses and love declarations! The plot will revolve around the romance and everything they do is going to have a reaction on this relationship.

Romance Webcomics

Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe This is it if you want modern Greek gods falling in love. The epic story of Hades and Persephone, the original goth boy meets soft girl, is the inspiration behind the webcomic. It doesn’t only feature these two—you can also find all the Big Name gods (Zeus, Poseidon, Ares) creating chaos and drama. We love reading about that tho! The first season is complete and the second season is underway as of this month! So a perfect opportunity to start it if you haven’t, right? This webcomic will give you the good feels while also crushing your heart at the same time.

Nice to Meet You by Wishroomness Clumsy university student Mew finds a student ID on the floor one day. Instead of doing the correct thing, she decides to exchange it for her own ID and leaves with his. The reason? She’s bored and wants to see how everything will turn out. After the incident, Daze can’t seem to stop meeting Mew. He isn’t really that social, so he prefers to spend his time with his cute dog. But there is something about Mew that intrigues Daze so much…and he can’t help but get close to her.

Brass & Sass by antlerella Rosy-cheeked with smiles for days, high schooler Camilla has a lot of passion inside her. She doesn’t stick around to finish what she starts but she definitely gives it her all. And when she sees and hears the band class, she decides to sign up immediately, despite the fact that she has no musical ability. One of her reasons for joining band class is Victor, a handsome musician who catches her eye. But when she meets him, he is nothing like she imagined! He wants band class to succeed, and while they do need more students to join, Victor doesn’t seem to want Camilla to be one of them… Victor is very tall and Camilla is that small drop of sunshine Victor needs in his life. It’s a perfect combination you need to meet!

The Wrath and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh and SilvesterVitale This is an adaptation of the well-loved YA fantasy duology of the same name, The Wrath and the Dawn, and it is incredible. The beautiful artwork is everything you wanted to see when you imagined the world of this book. Reading the webcomic is making me relive all the emotions I experienced while reading it over again and I am highly enjoying it. Khalid, the Caliph, takes a new bride each night. When sunrise hits, they all meet the same fate: death. Then Shahrzad volunteers to be his bride, much to the surprise of many, but Shazi is going into that palace with a plan in mind: to end the king’s reign of terror, if she can stay alive long enough to do so. As she gets to know Khalid, he has so many secrets that Shazi begins to wonder if there is something else at play.

Devil Number 4 by jangjin and woombeee Imagine if the devil appeared and offered you everything you’ve ever wanted? Of course, you’d have to give him your soul…This is what happens to Hanna, a very unlucky student. Things keep happening to her—her phone breaks, her room floods. The devil takes this opportunity to save her. He will make it all better, but at what price?

Positively Yours by kang ki and Lee jung A virgin finds out her two best friends start dating and then sets out to have her own one-night stand, only to find out weeks later that she is now pregnant with his baby! What I really love about this webcomic is the hero, Doo-joon, because he is a very stoic man, the suit-wearing kind of man who earns a lot of money and is in charge of a lot of people. But when Hee-won is in close proximity, he cannot help but blush! He is instantly attracted to her. When he finds out Hee-won is pregnant and that he is the baby’s father, what does he do, you ask? He asks her to marry him. He quickly tells his assistant to plan a ceremony and to find him a new place to live because his current living situation isn’t fit for a newborn baby. But is Hee-won going to agree?

Romance Manga

Given by Natsuki Kizu This music-themed manga will pull at your heartstrings. The story starts with a band named Given and its four members. Love, passion, secrets! Get to meet these four personalities and their lives in this harmonious manga. We have two protagonists—Uenoyama, a hotheaded guitarist, who finds a guy occupying his favorite hidden napping spot one day, and this strange guy is named Mafuyu. Mafuyu is not living his life, he is just existing. Meeting Uenoyama opens up the world of music to him and his life completely changes.

Ao Haru Ride by Io Sakisaka Deciding which Io Sakisaka manga to include in this list was very hard, but I had to give it to Ao Haru Ride, my all-time favorite. Though Love Me, Love Me Not is so good, it is still not completed so I will have to wait a little while to know if it’s going to take over the top spot. Ao Haru Ride really gives us the childhood classmates-to-lovers trope with a lot of drama in between. There is so much pining and yearning in this manga that at one point you will want to pull your hair out, for real. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be swooning and loving when Futaba and Kou stare at each other across the classroom. These two have so much chemistry, and it’s clear that they love each other, but problems arise as soon as they are about to decide if they are going to be together or not.

Horimiya by Hero and Daisuke Hagiwara Horimiya is another of my all-time favorite romance manga. I seriously think I read it every single year, and not just once, but multiple times. It is such a feel-good manga and it’s really low on the angst, so whenever I feel like I’m going through a reading slump, I pick it up immediately and I know it’s going to give me what I need. Hori is the popular, social butterfly of her class. Miyamura, on his part, is…not so much. He wears his hair long, uses his coat when it’s hot, and doesn’t talk too much with anyone in class. But when a tattooed, pierced Miyamura appears at Hori’s door one day, everything changes.

Honey So Sweet by Amu Meguro Back in middle school, Nao Kogure left bandages and an umbrella for injured delinquent Taiga Onise. She never really expected to meet him again in high school. But when they do, he asks her to date him—and with marriage in mind! She wants nothing to do with him but fate has other plans. A boy with a heart of gold? Yes. Soft romance? Oh, yes. A girl who is afraid of heartbreak and hasn’t really gotten over events from her past? Double yes. Will this boy warm her heart? You should read it and find out!

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku by Fujita When you have manga with various points of view, you might care more about one than the others. It happens to everyone. But then you encounter manga that fill you up with so much energy and laughter that you cannot skip any chapter. That’s what happens with Wotakoi for me. This is the story of otaku. This romantic comedy introduces two couples: Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji, two geeks obsessed with manga, anime, and video games; and Taro Kabakura and Hanako Koyanagi, an otaku and a cosplayer. The whole manga revolves around them, their professional and private lives. The first couple is more of a newly formed couple while the other one has been dating for years. It’s interesting to see both of their interactions and how they differ when they are coexisting.

My Love Story!! by Kazune Kawahara Takeo has gotten used to girls not noticing him—they rather notice his best friend Sunakawa even though he is indifferent to them. Then Takeo gallantly saves a girl named Yamato. While she makes it very clear she is interested in him, he thinks she’s only approaching him to get close to Sunakawa. Has his luck finally changed? Will his love life finally begin?!

Kamisama Kiss by Julietta Suzuki Nanami finds herself alone and homeless after her dad skips town to avoid debt collectors. A stroke of luck makes her meet a man who offers her his home! That’s just perfect for Nanami, but it turns out his place is a shrine and she has unwillingly taken his job as a local deity. This story really touches my heart. Every single character has a story to tell, each contributing a little grain of rice to the development of the tale. While we fall in love with all the characters in this manga, we cannot forget about Tomoe, the deity’s familiar and a fox yokai! Nanami and Tomoe don’t start off with the right foot but with the passage of time, Tomoe comes to understand and love Nanami.

Maid-sama! by Hiro Fujiwara For sure, this is already a classic romance manga for the books. It features a favorite hate-to-love romance that we all love to ship! Misaki is the president of the student council at her high school. She rules with an iron grip and doesn’t shy away from telling the guys at her school to follow the rules! Usui, a very popular student, takes an interest in her, eventually leading him to discover that she works at a maid café, a secret she wanted to keep.

Romance Trade Comics

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu I remember reading this as a webcomic and loving the whole thing. Then it turned into a two-volume paperback and the world said thank you, book gods. The sweet story of figure skater turned hockey player Bittle enchants every single person who meets him. Amateur pâtissier and vlogger extraordinaire Eric Bittle is a freshman at Samwell University. This new chapter in his life will introduce him to friends for life, new opportunities and most definitely love.

Fresh Romance, Edited by Janelle Asselin An anthology of romance stories all packed up together for your enjoyment! From beloved creators like Kate Leth, Sarah Vaughn, Sarah Kuhn and more, Fresh Romance will give you all the romantic tropes, from marriage of convenience to Beauty and the Beast retellings.

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman Just like Check, Please!, Heartstopper started as a webcomic on sites like Tapas, Webtoon, and even Tumblr. It became so big that now you can find three volumes at your favorite retail stores. Oseman has been growing her book universe—the two main characters from this novel appeared first in her book Solitaire. Charlie Spring is now in Year 10 and although the past year hasn’t been too great to him, he’s no longer getting bullied, so he counts that as a victory. Then he meets Nick Nelson, a Year 11 boy, and they quickly become best friends. Charlie soon notices his own feelings towards Nick. Thinking Nick is straight, he shelves it as an unrequited love. What he doesn’t know is that Nick is crushing on him too.

Romance Graphic Novels

Bingo Love by Tee Franklin, Jenn St-Onge, Joy San, and Cardinal Rae When Hazel and Mari met at church bingo in 1963, it was very clear it was love at first sight. But their own families and circumstances pulled them apart, and soon they were both married to young men. Decades later, they reunite again at a church bingo hall! Both in their 60s, they see life has now given them a chance to reconnect.

Virtually Yours by Jeremy Holt and Elizabeth Beals If you’re into dating apps, Virtually Yours is the pick for you. It has the You’ve Got Mail trope, as I like to call it when two people have been chatting online without realizing they know each other in real life. Eva joins Virtually Yours after a nudge from her sister while she keeps looking for her dream job in journalism. Max, a former child star who is in the middle of a divorce, begins to work at Virtually Yours serving clients as a fake boyfriend.

Sleepless by Sarah Vaughn, Leila del Duca, Alissa Sallah and Deron Bennett Lady Poppy is in danger at her court. Even though her uncle has become king, her own life is at risk when an assassination attempt happens one night. There to save and protect her is her Sleepless Knight Cyrenic. The bond these two have can be felt through the pages. Having said that, be prepared for this to be a slow burn! Poppy and Cyrenic take their sweet time to get together, yet they don’t disappoint with the yearning and crushing happening between them.

Moonstruck by Grace Ellis, Shae Beagle and Kate Leth Moonstruck is set in a small town where magical creatures coexist with humans. Our protagonist is werewolf barista Julie and she is ready to go on a cute date with her girlfriend! They arrange to go to this close-up magic show, not expecting all heck to break loose when the magician casts a spell on their friend Chet, a centaur.

This is just the tip of the best romance comics iceberg! You can read these romance manga or check out the best manhwa to reread time and again. You can never have too much romance comics.