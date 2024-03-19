The 10 Best Hugo Award Winners to Check Out

The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media ( Facebook , Goodreads , Instagram , Twitter , website ).

Oh, the Hugo Awards. For the last several years, it seems they just can’t get away from controversy. From the recent political censorship to Sad Puppies, there always seems to be something amiss with the Hugos. In spite of all that, there’s still a certain prestige that comes with being named one of the Hugo Award winners, one of the highest awards in the world for science fiction and fantasy.

Named after Hugo Gernsback, the founder of Amazing Stories magazine, these awards are decided every year at the annual World Science Fiction Convention, also known as Worldcon. Members (attendees) of the convention decide on the award winners each year in categories like best novel, best novella, best graphic story, and many others. The most recent Worldcon was in Chengdu, China, while the next is happening in Glasgow, Scotland.