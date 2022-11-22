10 Delightful Dungeons and Dragons Gifts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Dungeons and Dragons is something that is very close to my heart, and I’ve written extensively on it in the past. It is a very unique game that can be very therapeutic for its players. It’s a game where you can get together with your friends and forget about the world outside for a few hours.

So what do you get someone that is a fan of D&D, especially if you don’t possess a lot of knowledge on the topic? It can be tricky, because the campaign books can be expensive, and picky players or dungeon masters might not be interested in campaigns that are placed within a specific world or setting. In my experience, it’s best to avoid those kinds of D&D gifts, because although they are a huge amount of fun, they are also a huge amount of work for the dungeon master.

There are also other things to consider when buying a gift for a D&D player: do they play in person or online? Are they a player, or what’s known as a “forever DM” (like me!) Do they often use miniatures and maps, or do they have their players use their own imaginations to build their worlds? Do they listen to specific D&D YouTube shows or podcasts? Once you’ve established this, it might be easier to find a good D&D gift for that special person in your life.

Here are some great gift ideas you can start off with!

Personalised Dungeon Master Screen This beautiful wooden screen will hide all of your rolls with style. You can add custom images and words, making it truly your own! ($62)

The Tears of My Players Mug Another great gift for the dungeon master in your life! It will have your players crying with joy…and fear! $18

Guess I’ll Die T-shirt Rolling a natural 1: we’ve all been there, we’ve all cried a little tear as the dice came to tragic, tragic, stop. $20

D&D Doormat A lovely doormat that your D&D friends will adore, this would work for players and dungeon masters alike! $25

D&D Birthday Card You can’t go wrong with this card for any D&D player! $4

Dice Jail Dice misbehaving and not rolling the way you’d like it? Send them to dice jail for a few rounds: that will smarten them up! $6+

Character Dice Box Perfect for D&D players no matter what class they enjoy playing! $24

D20 Storage Box Need a cool magnetic storage box for all your dice and D&D stuff? These are perfect! $14

D&D Enamel Pins The perfect gift for anyone with a denim jacket or lanyard! $5

You can’t have a list like this without dice! You can never have enough dice; ask any D&D player or dungeon master! $29

So there you have it, the perfect set of unique gifts for any D&D fanatic, no matter what their style or preferred kind of D&D game is. It can be hard to find good gifts, but luckily there are a ton of creative D&D minds out there constantly developing amazing things to make your D&D experience that much more fun.

You might also want to check out The Best Dungeons and Dragons Accessories!