The Best Comics We Read In July-Sept 2020

Gar Logan is an ordinary high schooler, albeit maybe a little shorter and scrawnier than most boys his age, and desperate to be cool. When he realizes that the supplement his parents have been making him take for most of his life might have something to do with his size, he stops taking it, and suddenly finds himself bigger, stronger, faster, and just generally cooler. But his newfound popularity isn’t everything, especially when his new abilities turn weirder, and especially with the mysterious Slade Wilson lurking around with an agenda of his own. This is a softer, more thoughtful Gar than the animated Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! versions that inspired him, or even than the main DCU version of the character, but he’s still recognizably the same good-natured jokester fans know and love, if slightly less green than usual. Picolo’s art is endlessly charming, and I am chomping at the bit for the third installment of this series, Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven, out next year (Teen Titans: Raven preceded this one, but you can read either solo book without the other).

—Jess Plummer