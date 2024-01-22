The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media ( Facebook , Goodreads , Instagram , Twitter , website ).

Another year means another chance for me to reflect on some of the best comics that came out in the last 12 months. Maybe even the 10 categorically best comics of 2023. I’m nothing if not willing to lean into online controversy over lists.

When I put together my long list, there were more than 30 comics that made that initial cut. They came from publishers big and small, creators around the world, and told stories as diverse as you can imagine. Apparently, I read a lot of great comics in 2023. Cutting that incredible list down to a mere 10 that best represented what was great about comics in 2023 was one of the hardest things I’ve done in a while. I got there, though.