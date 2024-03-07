Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com .

If you live in the United States, this is one of the years when American politics becomes entirely unavoidable. It’s the year when eligible voters in the United States select a president, one of a two-party system. However, the choice on the ballot is something that’s intensely reductive. There are a host of political issues that affect all of our daily lives, and in this particular election year, it’s important to understand the structure of political processes and how to get involved in your community and on a larger scale. Book Riot regularly covers book censorship news, and most of the censorship activity starts in local school boards and PTAs. It’s critical to have an understanding of how politics is threaded throughout our lives, from daily experiences to the long arc of international relations. The best books on politics are a great place to start for your political education.

The problem with the U.S. presidential election is that it tends to suck up all the air in the room for political conversation. All problems are grafted onto the election, even the international ones. It’s important because the U.S. is a massive, world-shaping political entity, but there’s more to know than who is in the White House. We all should read a variety of sources about U.S. and global politics to develop a strong set of requirements for political participation, from local protests to world events. Here are some books to get you started, including titles that deep dive into the topics at the center of political debates right now.