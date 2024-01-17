Write Who You Know: The Best (and Worst) Times Authors Put Themselves in Their Stories

Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books - unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks

Authors — particularly marginalised authors — have long had to deal with readers assuming that their main characters are actually representations of the author themselves. It’s true that authors frequently draw on their own experiences, and many authors of colour, LGBTQ+, and disabled authors have written characters that share aspects of their identities because they missed out on seeing these characters growing up. However, there is a difference between acknowledging this and assuming that an author’s protagonist must be their alter-ego; it can be reductive to leap to the conclusion that authors can only write about themselves.

That said, while most protagonists aren’t author inserts, there have been many authors throughout the ages who have sneaked themselves into their own works. Some author-insert characters appear as cameos for eagle-eyed readers, while others play a significant role in the story. Some are even the protagonist — although this doesn’t always work as well as the author may have intended.