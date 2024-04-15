April is Autism Acceptance Month! You can learn more about it, as well as find a lot of great resources about autism, at the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network, including their Autism Acceptance Month website. It’s important when seeking out representation or educational material about autism to research depictions by autistic people themselves. Today, I wanted to highlight some books by autistic authors to pick up this Autism Acceptance Month. Many of these also have autistic main characters, but not all of them.

Several of these books also are relevant to 2024 Read Harder Challenge tasks, including tasks #2 and #19. Many of them also count for task #12: “Read a genre book (SFF, horror, mystery, romance) by a disabled author.” The question of whether autism is a disability or not is a thorny one: most legal and insurance definitions include it, and many autistic people agree (including the ASAN, which describes itself as a disability rights movement), but not all autistic people identify as disabled.