From Art Attack to Edifice: The Arts in Comics A-Z

Robin Ha’s father wasn’t there when she was born and wasn’t there after; she grew up with her mother in Seoul, Korea, and the two of them were just fine, thanks. They even took special trips each summer. Which is why Robin was so surprised when, at the end of one of those trips, her mother announced with absolutely no warning that she was getting married and they’d be staying in Huntsville, Alabama, permanently. Robin was miserable: she was forced to leave her entire life behind without a chance to say goodbye, start at a new school where she didn’t speak the language, and live with siblings she had never met. She couldn’t even depend on the person who had always been there for her. And then, one day, her mother signed her up for a comics drawing class and everything changed…

Sometimes, all it takes is reconnecting with a single part of yourself to reclaim what you thought you’d lost and to flourish into the new self you so desperately need…