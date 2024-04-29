May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month! This is a great opportunity to add books by AAPI authors to your TBR and promote the AAPI authors you’ve already read and loved. Book Riot has a bunch of lists recommending books by Asian American and Pacific Islander authors to read in May — and all year long — but because this is the Read Harder column, I wanted to shout out some books by AAPI authors that also check off tasks from the 2024 Read Harder Challenge.

Some of the books already recommended for Read Harder tasks are by AAPI authors, so I’ve gathered those together at the end, but I also wanted to add six more to your TBR, most of them for tasks I haven’t given out recommendations for. If you want to narrow it down, task #4: Read a history book by a BIPOC author, and task #7: Read an indie published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author, are both ones that are easy to find a ton of books by AAPI authors that will complete them.