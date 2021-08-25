Take This ’90s Food Quiz and We’ll Tell You What Throwback Book to Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you feel a little nostalgic every time you think about Bagel Bites? Wish you had a Ring Pop on your finger? Want to quench your thirst with a Squeez-it? Then this ‘90s food quiz is for you! Pack yourself a lunchbox full of retro 1990s snacks and we’ll tell you what throwback book set in the 1990s you should read!

The 1990s were a lawless time for food. The ketchup was purple. The Doritos were 3D. The cereal was candy drenched in milk. And with all of those Nickelodeon commercials filling kids’ brains with catchy jingles for the latest neon colored sugary delight, our desire for the latest daring snack was unstoppable.

Maybe your parents wouldn’t let you indulge in every sweet treat you desired. But now that you’re grown up, no one can stop you from loading up a lunchbox with all the overly processed foods you want. This trip down memory lane of 1990s food is just what the doctor ordered.

And once you’re fully immersed in throwback vibes, we’ll give you the perfect book set in the 1990s to keep the nostalgia party going! These new(ish) releases give a nuanced look at the recent past by writing ‘90s characters from this side of the 2010s. Some might call them historical fiction. Others might scoff at the idea of their own lifetimes being considered “historical.” Perhaps you’ll have to read the book suggested by your answers to the quiz to decide if culture has shifted enough to make the 1990s historical fiction. And might as well snack on some Dunkaroos while you do!

’90s Food Quiz

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

We hope you enjoyed this gustatory journey down memory lane! Here are all the possible results:

The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed

The Editor by Steven Rowley

Let Me Hear a Rhyme by Tiffany D. Jackson, lyrics by Malik “Malik-16” Sharif

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Rani Patel in Full Effect by Sonia Patel

And the following products in the quiz above can be found on Amazon:

Check out these other quizzes to find more book recommendations:

Survive a Day at the Office and We’ll Give You a Novel Set in an Office to Read

Which Literary Fiction Book Should You Read Based on the Book You Want to Write?

Plan Your Perfect Date and We’ll Recommend a Romantic YA Read