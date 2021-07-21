Quiz: Survive A Day at the Office, and We’ll Give You A Novel Set in an Office to Read

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This probably goes without saying, but just to make sure we’re all on the same page. This past year has been weird, right? Sure, some of us were already working from home before all of the mandatory quarantines. But for many of us, over the past year we’ve been making major changes to our everyday work routines. No longer have people been getting up, commuting to work, and spending eight or so hours surrounded by coworkers in an office space. Instead, it’s been a year of rolling out of bed to work from your home office. And Zoom meeting after Zoom meeting.

Maybe you’ve loved all the time at home. Or maybe you’re longing to get back to the office gossip next to the community Keurig machine. Either way, it looks like we’re starting to return to some sort of version of “normal.” That means offices are back open, and businesses are getting back to that shared workspace environment. It means it’s time to say goodbye to working from home in your underwear. And hello small talk with your coworkers.

Is the thought of going back to the office sending you into a panic? You’re not alone. Plenty of authors have written about the anxieties and strangeness that comes with working in an office space. Reading a book about people dealing with similar troubles (or worse) is just the thing to make you feel better! So go ahead and take this quiz. Tell us how you make it through your work day. And we’ll give you a novel set in an office that’s perfect for you.

Want to read through the whole list of office novels in this quiz? Here are all of the books you might have gotten as your result!

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour

Severance by Ling Ma

The Very Nice Box by Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

Secret Santa by Andrew Shaffer