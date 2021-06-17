Plan Your Perfect Date and We’ll Recommend You a Romantic YA Read

Again Again by E. Lockhart and GetUnderlined.com Are you happy with your life? What if you could try again . . . and again? From the New York Times bestselling author of We Were Liars comes Again Again, a romantic and unpredictable love story that will surprise you over and over. Now in paperback! After a near-fatal family catastrophe and an unexpected romantic upheaval, Adelaide Buchwald finds herself catapulted into a summer of wild possibility, during which she will fall in and out of love a thousand times—while finally confronting the secrets she keeps and the weird grandiosity of the human mind.

I’m told that no date is perfect, and I have yet to find that proven to be a lie. Perhaps you have already gone on a picturesque date on the sparkling waters of Venice. Perhaps you have recently climbed up the misty mountains of New Hampshire with the love of your life and the perfect amount of snacks. Or perhaps, like me, you’re still dreaming of the ideal romantic outing.

Dates can be built-up and imaginations can run wild when it comes to liking someone, and I’m entirely too guilty of such a thing. What if there’s spinach in my teeth when I smile after the meal? What if he won’t stop mansplaining stocks for an hour straight? What if I realize that truly no man can compete with fictional men?

No matter my fears or experiences, I know of one way to enjoy a date without the risk of embarrassment or discomfort: read a love story in a young adult novel. (Seriously- tell me what works out better? Other than the possibility of a fictional character breaking one’s heart in the process of reading…)

If you’re craving romance without having to leave the comfort of your couch, I have some book recommendations lined up for you. And with so many solid, sweet YA titles coming out every year, it can be hard to choose which one to read next. I’m here to help you out by asking you a few key questions in order to identify the perfect next read to get your heart racing. It’s easy: just plan your perfect date and I’ll recommend you a romantic YA read. Let’s get started!

Interested in reading about more teens who are living their best lives? Read all about 5 YA Books About Teens Who Travel (When You Cannot). Need even more sweet YA reads? Check out the full list of my recommendations in this quiz here:

Hot British Boyfriend by Kristy Boyce

A Pho Love Story by Loan Le

A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura Taylor Namey

Love from A to Z by S. K. Ali

Opposite of Always by Justin A. Reynolds

The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales