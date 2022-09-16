Longlists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The longlists for the 2022 National Book Awards (NBA) were announced on September 14–16. The awards are divided into five categories: Fiction, Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature.

Among the judges for this year’s awards are Ben Fountain, Brandon Hobson, Pam Houston, Dana Johnson, and Michelle Malonzo for Fiction; Carol Anderson, Melissa Febos, Thor Hanson, Janet Webster Jones, and Oscar Villalon for Nonfiction; Kwame Dawes, Juan Felipe Herrera, Keetje Kuipers, January Gill O’Neil, and Mai Der Vang for Poetry; Nick Buzanski, Veronica Esposito, Ann Goldstein, Rohan Kamicheril, and Russell Scott Valentino for Translated Literature; and Becky Albertalli, Joseph Bruchac, Meghan Dietsche Goel, Jewell Parker Rhodes, and Lilliam Rivera for Young People’s Literature.

Here are the titles that have been longlisted:

Fiction

Eight of the ten books in this category are fiction debuts. Here’s the longlist:

Nonfiction

The longlist for nonfiction features memoirs, science writing, biographies of American political personalities, investigations of U.S. and worldwide history, and other books. With the exception of two authors, the bulk of the longlisted authors in this category are new to the National Book Awards and the National Book Foundation. Here are the nominees:

Poetry

Poets from all stages of their careers, including two poets with debut poetry collections, are included in this category. These are the collections that have been longlisted:

Translated Literature

The ten works in this category were first published in Arabic, Danish, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Persian, Polish, and Spanish. Here are they:

Young People’s Literature

The nominees in this category include novels that “address gender and sexuality, racism and xenophobia, and self-esteem and self-acceptance.” Here are the titles that made the cut:

Twenty-five finalist books will be revealed on October 4, and the winners for each category will be unveiled on November 16 in New York City during an in-person awards event. Each winner will get $10,000, while each finalist will bag $1,000. For the Translated Literature award, the author and translator each receive an equal share of the prize money.

The National Book Awards, which were established in 1950, honor great works of writing by American authors. Writers who have received them include Philip Roth, Ursula K. Le Guin, Frank O’Hara, Jesmyn Ward, Colson Whitehead, and Elizabeth Acevedo among others.

