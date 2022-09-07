Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards

The winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards were announced Sunday, September 4th in a ceremony at the 80th WorldCon— named ChiCon this year— in Chicago, IL. The event was hosted by authors Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz.

The Hugo Awards, science fiction’s most prestigious award, were first presented in 1953 and have been presented every year since 1955. The winners are people or works from the previous year and are determined by the World Science Fiction Convention— or WorldCon— members.

The 2022 Hugo Award winners are as follows:

BEST NOVEL

A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine (Tor Books)

BEST NOVELLA

A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers (Tordotcom Publishing)

BEST SERIES

Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom Publishing)

BEST GRAPHIC STORY OR COMIC

Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC Comics)

LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG ADULT BOOK

The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik

You can read about all the other categories and the finalists in all categories at Tor.com.

