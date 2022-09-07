Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards
The winners of the 2022 Hugo Awards were announced Sunday, September 4th in a ceremony at the 80th WorldCon— named ChiCon this year— in Chicago, IL. The event was hosted by authors Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz.
The Hugo Awards, science fiction’s most prestigious award, were first presented in 1953 and have been presented every year since 1955. The winners are people or works from the previous year and are determined by the World Science Fiction Convention— or WorldCon— members.
The 2022 Hugo Award winners are as follows:
BEST NOVEL
A Desolation Called Peace by Arkady Martine (Tor Books)
BEST NOVELLA
A Psalm for the Wild-Built by Becky Chambers (Tordotcom Publishing)
BEST SERIES
Wayward Children by Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom Publishing)
BEST GRAPHIC STORY OR COMIC
Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC Comics)
LODESTAR AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG ADULT BOOK
The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik
You can read about all the other categories and the finalists in all categories at Tor.com.
