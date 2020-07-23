8 New Epic Fantasy Debuts for 2020

With a cover this gorgeous, you know the writing will be just as lush…and I’m happy to report that Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhatehena is exactly that! In this debut by the acclaimed author of A Girl Like That, Gul is used to being on the run with a star-shaped birthmark similar to ones that other girls have had, girls who have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The mark has already cost her the lives of her parents. Just when things couldn’t get worse, Gul is welcomed into a secret society of rebellious women who call themselves the Sisters of the Golden Lotus. Under their supervision, Gul develops her magic and plots revenge.