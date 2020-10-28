Who Will Win the 2020 Goodreads Choice Awards?

The 2020 Goodreads Choice Awards are open for voting! The opening round of the 12th annual Awards, which are decided by readers, runs now through November 8.

How It Works

Voting is open to Goodreads registered members.

During the opening round, 15 official nominees, curated based on statistics of books added, rated, and reviewed on Goodreads, are up for voting in each category. These books had an average rating of 3.50 or higher at the time of launch.

There’s also the option to write in eligible books not listed as official nominees. According to the awards’ rules and eligibility guidelines, books eligible for write-in votes must be “published in the United States in English, including works in translation and other significant rereleases, between November 16, 2019, and November 17, 2020.” These books may have any average rating, “and write-in votes will be weighted by the book’s Goodreads statistics to determine the top five books to be added as official nominees in the Semifinal Round,” which will be held November 10–15. You can check out the complete eligibility rules over at Goodreads.

The Final Round, which will take place November 17–30, is when each category is narrowed down to the top 10 books and members have one last chance to vote. Winners will be announced on December 8.

Who’s Up for Nomination

The official nominees include Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid (Fiction), When No One is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Mystery and Thriller), Deacon King Kong by James McBride (Historical Fiction), The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Fantasy), Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall (Romance), Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi (Science Fiction), The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones (Horror), and Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Humor).

Readers may vote on one title in each of the following 20 categories:

Who Will Win?

That’s up to the readers! Cast your vote now. And check out the winners of the 2019 Goodreads Choice Awards.

