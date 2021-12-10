Welcome To Retellings Day!

We’re in an amazing time for retellings. From the Mahabharata to King Arthur, the Odyssey to Peter Pan, Arabian Nights to Anne Shirley, writers are exploring beloved older stories and finding ways to make them their own. Not only do we fans get to re-experience our favorites in new ways, but readers with marginalized identities are at long last getting to see themselves on the page. Here at Retellings Day we’re celebrating the wide and glorious range of fresh takes on classic stories you can now find, be they Asian myths or the many (many!) takes on Cinderella, the importance of retellings by queer and BIPOC authors, retold tales for kids, and even thinking about the ones we hope to see next. After all, everything old is new again. Enjoy!

Today Why Romance Will Never Stop Retelling Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast

Today Retellings Keep the Classics Relevant

Today How ELLA ENCHANTED by Gail Carson Levine Helped Teach Me to Read