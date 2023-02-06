Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy for Her Audiobook

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the 2023 Grammy Awards, Viola Davis won in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category for her narration of her memoir, Finding Me. This win secured her a membership in an exclusive club of people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. Including Davis, only 18 people have EGOT status, including Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Davis previously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in How To Get Away With Murder, an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Fences, and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play in King Hedley II as well as for Best Leading Actress in a Play in Fences.

Previous winners of the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category include Michelle Obama for Becoming, Carrie Fisher for The Princess Diarist, Joan Rivers for Diary of a Mad Diva, Betty White for If You Ask Me (and of Course You Won’t), and Michael J. Fox for Always Looking Up.